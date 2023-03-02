Wind gusts over 100 km/h are causing problems across Southern Alberta (VIDEOS)

Wind gusts up to 110 km/h have been blowing across Calgary and Southern Alberta and causing some real problems for people.

In Calgary, people woke up to 80 km/h gusts, which had everyone bracing themselves and some signs holding on for dear life.

Windy conditions have caused trouble for drivers across the city as well.

It was worse south of Calgary with High River, Okotoks, and Lethbridge getting winds of up to 110 km/h.

A wind warning was issued for most of Southern Alberta. That has since been lifted but Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) still says the gusts will be between 40 to 70 km/h.

The weather agency warns that the strong winds will also cause drifting snow and may reduce visibility in some locations.

ECCC says you should watch out as loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.

Drivers, especially in higher vehicles, may expect hazardous driving conditions on highways subject to strong cross winds.

Of course, as things calmed down, Southern Alberta was able to show off its natural beauty again.