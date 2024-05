Popular vegan fast-food chain Odd Burger will open its highly anticipated location in downtown Victoria later this month. The location will open at 790 Fisgard Street around May 18 and will include an outdoor patio with a cozy 16-seat dining room. Branded posters have been up at the downtown Victoria location since September.

The opening is part of a larger Western Canada wave of openings.

Odd Burger, which was founded in Ontario in 2014, signed a representative agreement in 2022 to bring 36 locations toĀ AlbertaĀ andĀ BC.

ā€œVictoria is the ideal spot to begin our West Coast takeover, and our partners Luke and John are ready to bring our brand to their city,ā€ said James McInnes, Odd Burger co-founder and CEO, at the time of the initial announcement.

ā€œThe community will love our indulgent, iconic fast food without the guilt, made from wholesome ingredients like chickpeas, jackfruit, and fresh veggies,ā€ he added.

One of Odd Burger’s most popular menu items is its Famous Burger, which consists of wheat and soy protein smash patties, house-made famous sauce, dairy-free cheese, onions, lettuce, and pickles stacked on a toasted sesame bun.

Odd Burger currently operates locations in Toronto, London, Windsor, and Vaughan, and locations will open in Edmonton and Vancouver later this month.

Odd Burger — Victoria

Address: 790 Fisgard Street, Victoria

