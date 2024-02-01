Odd Burger's first Edmonton location is coming soon

Edmonton will soon be home to a brand-new fast-food spot, and it’s completely vegan.

Odd Burger has revealed progress on its first Edmonton location on social media, and it looks like the wait is almost over.

The vegan fast-food chain teased its new outpost at 336A Mayfield Common, adding it is “coming soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odd Burger – Vegan Fast Food (@oddburgerfastfood)

Odd Burger revealed its plans for the first Edmonton location last year, but with fresh signage on display, Edmontonians will soon be able to get their hands on Odd Burger’s selection of fast food favourites such as burgers, fries, and shakes.

The huge menu offers 100% vegan alternatives to fast food favourites such as breakfast sandwiches, wraps and tacos.

One of the most popular menu items is its Famous Burger, made up of wheat and soy protein smash patties, house-made famous sauce, dairy-free cheese, onions, lettuce and pickles, all stacked up on a toasted sesame bun.

Odd Burger, which was founded in Ontario in 2014, signed a representative agreement in 2022 to bring 36 locations to Alberta and BC.

Stay tuned for details on the opening of this exciting new spot.

Odd Burger

Address: 336A Mayfield Common NW, Edmonton

Instagram