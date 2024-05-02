Burger Crush opens up its newest location in Colwood

Vancouver Island has welcomed another burger joint!

Burger Crush’s third outpost is a cozy 50-person capacity burger shop in Colwood, located at Colwood Corner on 1901 Sooke Road.

“Just a quick 10 km hop from Victoria,” reads a social media post announcing its grand opening this week.

Renowned for its classic burger approach reminiscent of the ’60s burger joints, Burger Crush started with humble beginnings as a food truck on Cook Street in 2018, before moving to its first storefront operations at the former Tacofino on Fort Street in 2022.

Its recent expansion into Vancouver hasn’t hindered the quintessential mom-and-pop burger experience it’s known for.

At each location, patrons can expect the same mouthwatering offerings, such as hand-pressed cheeseburgers, housemade vegan burgers, and unreal milkshakes. A standout on the menu is the coveted Secret Crush Sauce.

