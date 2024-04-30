This month, Taste The City — a digitally guided tasting experience — is coming to Victoria.

Created by entrepreneur Joanna Pariseau, Taste The City is a foodie experience known for its ease and sense of adventure, with bookings guiding guests to their first restaurant and then digitally guiding them to the rest within 1.5 to two hours.

In Victoria, you’ll visit three Victoria Harbour restaurants and at each stop, you’ll enjoy a curated plate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taste the City (@tastethecityapp)

Booking a curated tasting experience with Taste The City is a breeze, too.

Simply visit its website, choose your tour, and show up at the first location. The tour is all pre-planned and after sampling various dishes, you’ll receive a text message revealing your next stop.

Earlier this year, Taste The City secured the top prize of $15,000 at the Queen’s Entrepreneurs’ Competition (QEC) in Toronto. It was launched in Calgary in October 2023 and recently launched in Toronto, with a plan to launch in more cities by this spring.

Book it here.