Marco Ovies
Sep 27 2024, 9:39 pm
It’s with a heavy heart that we report that Zubu has closed one of its locations.

The chain confirmed with Dished that Zubu Food Hall at Olympic Village has closed.

Located at 159 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver, the spot served tasty dishes like ramen, hand rolls, and sushi.

But don’t worry—you can still enjoy your Zubu favourites at its downtown, Kerrisdale, Park Royal, and Metrotown locations.

Nana’s Green Tea has confirmed that it will open in the space and move from its current Kerrisdale location.

To celebrate the move, Nana’s is offering those who visit before it moves a voucher for a free cake at its new spot.

Zubu Food Hall

Address: 159 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

