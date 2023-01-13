Vancouver’s big new ramen joint, Zubu, is gearing up to open soon, and Dished popped into the downtown destination to check it out ahead of its launch.

Zubu is a concept that currently operates several locations in and around Vancouver.

It has outposts in Kerrisdale, Burnaby, and West Vancouver (Park Royal), as well as a “Food Hall” concept in Olympic Village. Now, the brand is bringing its signature ramen, hand rolls, and more to downtown Vancouver.

Zubu will be opening its new 100-seat location at 869 Hornby Street, the former address of a Boston Pizza restaurant.

The newest eatery from the brand will offer a full bar and a cozy heated patio come launch.

It will also be open from 11 am to midnight on weekdays and from 11 am to 1 am on weekends.

The interior here has been lightened up and streamlined with ample seating, lots of natural light, and greenery dotted around the dining room.

Zubu Downtown’s menu is quite extensive. Folks can expect a great selection of ramen, Temaki hand rolls, appetizers, salads, rice bowls, and desserts here.

For drinks, there’s an array of signature cocktails up for order as well as cocktails, beer, wine, and sake.

Patrons will also have the option to enjoy a special menu of downtown exclusives including a ramen flight (which we can’t wait to return for), Beef Tongue Ramen, and Truffle Vegan Ramen.

The concept had previously announced it was set to grand open on January 17, but that’s no longer the opening date.

Zubu says it hopes to launch the downtown location very soon. We’ll keep you posted on the updated opening time.

Zubu Downtown

Address: 869 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Instagram