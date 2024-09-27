Japanese restaurant Avo House has closed its doors
Sep 27 2024, 4:47 pm
It’s been a tough year for the restaurant industry, and we’re sad to report another spot has closed its doors.
Japanese restaurant Avo House, located at 1509 Robson Street, is now closed. This was also the location of Kazami Sushi, which closed its doors in 2022.
On its website, the restaurant said “Our last business day is September 15. Thank you for your support!”
- You might also like:
- Much-loved ramen restaurant transitions into grab-and-go onigiri spot
- Popular beer bar and restaurant to open first Metro Vancouver location
- "Been a challenge": Upscale casual restaurant chain closes Metro Vancouver location
On its menu, you could find a variety of classic sushi offerings, noodle bowls, and rice bowls.
Will you miss this sushi spot? Let us know in the comments.
Avo House
Address: 1509 Robson Street, Vancouver
Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok