It’s been a tough year for the restaurant industry, and we’re sad to report another spot has closed its doors.

Japanese restaurant Avo House, located at 1509 Robson Street, is now closed. This was also the location of Kazami Sushi, which closed its doors in 2022.

On its website, the restaurant said “Our last business day is September 15. Thank you for your support!”

On its menu, you could find a variety of classic sushi offerings, noodle bowls, and rice bowls.

Will you miss this sushi spot? Let us know in the comments.

Avo House

Address: 1509 Robson Street, Vancouver

