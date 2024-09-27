After six years at its current location, matcha destination Nana’s Green Tea will be moving to a new spot.

The chain shared the news on Instagram, adding that September 29 will be its final day at its current location.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nana’s Green Tea Canada (@nanasgreenteacanada)

“After years of serving you at our current location, we’re excited to announce that we’re moving to a new spot,” said Nana.

Its new location will be at 159 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver, which is the current location of Zubu Food Hall. Dished reached out to Zubu for more information on the future of the restaurant.

To celebrate Nana’s move, it’s currently offering a free cake promotion for guests who visit before it changes locations. All you have to do is visit before it closes to receive a free cake voucher that you can use at its new spot.

Nana’s Green Tea

Address: 159 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok