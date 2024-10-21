Dramatic winter weather shift expected as early as next month in Vancouver

While the Southern BC region is currently experiencing neutral temperature conditions, a meteorologist said La Niña could soon arrive.

Trevor Smith, with Environment and Climate Change Canada, told Daily Hive that a transition to La Niña is expected as early as next month.

“It’s kind of imminent that we’ll go into a La Niña condition, and that’s expected to persist through the winter,” Smith said, adding the peak probably will likely occur around December and January, “and then it’ll slowly wane” into the spring.

La Niña winter means more lowland snow events, more cold air outbreaks, and higher snowpack, especially at lower elevations.

“It would definitely tend to favour the North Shore mountains of Vancouver, compared to last year, which was a strong El Niño,” Smith added.

So, after some muddy runs and disappointing conditions on some BC mountains last ski season, Smith is now passing on some encouraging updates.

“I feel better about having a [ski] pass for this winter,” he said.

He did add that areas further inland, like Whistler or near it, may not be ideal for a higher snowpack.

While the outcome of the ski season is uncertain, Smith said he is optimistic for the year.

However, he said he can’t comment on whether we will have an earlier ski season, so we’ll just have to wait.