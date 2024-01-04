Local ski conditions could improve but still long way from a normal season

It’s been a disappointing few weeks for those eager to get out on the slopes on skis or a board.

Despite opening weeks ago, folks who’ve paid for season passes or expensive lift tickets have been unhappy with local hills amidst several setbacks due to the limited snow. Not only have some runs closed, but there have also been several mountain-wide closures.

Now that about a month has passed since some hills opened their gates, skiers and snowboarders are hoping the new year will bring them better conditions after a mild December.

For example, The Weather Network said that resorts like Whistler are recording a 90 to 100-centimeter snow base.

“Normally, you would be much higher than that,” Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal said. “In fact, for the season, you would get 10 meters of snowfall. So…we’ve got a long way to go.”

So far, only 20% of the snow that would usually fall has fallen this season.

However, hope is on the horizon as a pattern change heading for the region is what resorts and adrenaline seekers have been waiting for.

After the anticipated widespread snow and rain for the central and south coasts on Friday, the Network predicts “Friday is going to bring a lot more snowfall to areas throughout the coastal mountains at about five or 600 meters and above.”

Since moisture could make its way into the interior, weather experts are warning people who plan to drive on the Trans Canada Highway or Coquihalla Highway this weekend to be patient as the roads could be dicey.

Meanwhile, the North Shore mountains, which are in desperate need of snow to get its ski season going, will get it Friday, The Weather Network said.

Mount Seymour has paused its operations from Thursday to Friday as it waits for snowfall conditions to improve. However, there is hope it will open as soon as Friday, as 40 to 50 centimetres of snow could fall in the area.

Grouse Mountain is expecting the same amount of snow to fall Friday. Cypress Mountain could get a little less snow, with 30 to 40 centimetres predicted by The Weather Network.

“Substantial snow is likely for ski areas next week, and temperatures will be cold enough for making snow,” the Weather Network added. “A colder pattern is expected to continue through mid-January.”

It’s not expected that Metro Vancouver (even areas like Simon Fraser University in Burnaby) will get any snow on Friday. Rain is predicted for the region on January 5.

North Vancouver and higher terrain around the city that is above 800 metres will see snow.