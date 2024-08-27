As temperatures dip earlier than expected, British Columbians are getting a preview of what’s to come and may need to prepare for an unusual winter chill.

According to the 2025 Old Farmers’ Almanac Canadian Edition, this winter is expected to bring a “heart of cold” to various parts of the country, and southern British Columbia will not be spared by this frost.

The Almanac, a trusted source for long-range weather predictions, forecasts below-average temperatures for southern BC and Alberta.

The winter weather forecast is chilly for southern BC. It will be colder than average, with the coldest periods in early December and early and mid-January.

Precipitation in southern BC will be below average, according to the Almanac.

Snowfall will also be lighter than expected, with the snowiest periods in late November, early December, early January, early to mid-February, and early March.

In addition to the winter chill, the Almanac hints at a “gardener’s summer” in 2025 for northern parts of BC. By next summer, it is predicted to be both balmy and rainy, ideal for those looking to cultivate lush gardens with minimal watering efforts.

Whether you’re in Vancouver, Victoria, or elsewhere in the province, it’s time to stock up on cozy layers and perhaps finally invest in some new winter tires!