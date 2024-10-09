A BC man captured a stunning photo of a light show above Metro Vancouver on Tuesday night with purple and pink hues high above his neighbourhood.

“Northern lights now in Tsawwassen!” Feras Jundi shared on Tuesday on the Facebook group The Tsawwassen LOOP.

Many joked in their responses but agreed they had seen the lights as well, although it wasn’t what Jundi initially guessed.

“Looks like the nurseries are priming up for Christmas poinsettias,” someone said.

“This is artificial, made locally, and proudly Canadian. 😆”

If you don’t get the joke, we will explain it for you. What looks like a beautiful or alien light show is really light pollution caused by cannabis greenhouses, which many did explain in the comments. Unfortunately, those comments were not fast enough to stop one person from thinking the northern lights tip was legit.

“Wish I read the comments before I decided to go look outside lol. Now I just feel stupid 😂”

Others weighed in on exactly which greenhouse was putting out such a strong light, which was visible from Highway 17A around 7 pm.

“There are a few greenhouses in the west and one is in the process of installing pink lights and I believe they will eventually block,” one person said.

Another said it was the property on 41B, and another said they “saw it today all lit up with pink lights.”

It’s not the first time. Each year, concerned or excited residents share photos or videos of a strange light within the clouds and ask where the colours are coming from.

Delta Police even weighed in last year to dispel any potential hope that the lights are aurora borealis.

“When I tell you, you’ll be disappointed…. Delta has some commercial greenhouse space producing marijuana. The ‘purple’ light is used in the greenhouses to help the growing cycle. They get used rarely, but when they do, you get purple light pollution. Nothing exotic!”

When I tell you, you’ll be disappointed…. Delta has some commercial greenhouse space producing marijuana. The “purple” light is used in the greenhouses to help the growing cycle. They get used rarely, but when they do, you get purple light pollution. Nothing exotic! — Delta Police Department (@deltapolice) November 6, 2023

But, while locals might joke about the lights and their origin, the initial tip wasn’t too far off as there have been rumblings among star watchers that the northern lights will be making an appearance later this week.