A skier took to TikTok this week to share the utterly disappointing conditions at Whistler Blackcomb, where at least one run is melting to reveal fissures of mud.

Soleil Patterson, an accomplished athlete from Rossland, BC, who skied for the University of Anchorage Alaska and Team BC, is no stranger to epic days on the mountain.

But her visit to Whistler Blackcomb on Wednesday wasn’t one of those days.

She shared footage of her skis across a cracked and muddy ski run. While it wasn’t in the Alpine, it wasn’t exactly close to the village either. And a clip from the chairlift showed the mud peeking through for much of the run.

She also included footage of the sound her skis made as they glided over the slush.

“Zero [out of] 10 skiing conditions at Whistler,” she captioned the video.

She ended it with a clip of her and her ski partner walking in the village after calling it a day.

The video has been shared widely on TikTok, with many commenters calling out the $300 price tag for a day ticket at Whistler given the conditions.

Others expressed fear for their own ski trips planned later in the season, while a few gloated about the snow at their local mountains in BC’s Interior.

Patterson shared another video the same day featuring some other ski coaches sarcastically poking fun at the conditions — and attempting to measure snow depth on a patch of slush.

