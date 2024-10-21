North Vancouver begs people to be safe instead of stupid near flooded areas

Officials in North Vancouver are asking residents and visitors to use common sense around floodwaters and not put themselves in danger.

An atmospheric river slammed the Lower Mainland this weekend, bringing more than 250 millimetres of rain to some areas. Environment and Climate Change Canada said Vancouver and West Vancouver set daily rainfall records.

“Capturing that photo for social media is not worth the risk right now,” the District of North Vancouver said. “Crews are out working around the clock to respond to emergencies throughout the community.”

The District of North Vancouver declared a State of Local Emergency on Sunday and ordered residents of six Deep Cove properties to evacuate due to the flooding.

Shocking video has emerged showing water surging down roads and flooding properties in Deep Cove.

Now, officials are urging residents not to put themselves in further danger.

Search and rescue teams already went out Sunday to save kayakers who capsized on the swollen Seymour River. The rescue required a boat and a drone to bring the paddler to shore.

“Given the extreme and unpredictable conditions on our waterways, we urge the public to stay clear for their own safety,” North Vancouver RCMP said.

Daily Hive has asked the force if it dealt with any other flood-related injuries this weekend and whether anyone is unaccounted for.

Popular mountain recreation sites closed over heavy rain

The District of North Vancouver is encouraging people to stay off hiking trails and away from forested areas. Steep slopes and waterways should also be no-go zones for now, the District said.

Some popular outdoor recreation spots have been closed to discourage people from using them. Parking lots at Fromme Mountain and Lynn Canyon are temporarily closed to visitors.

“For your safety, please stay away from Lynn Canyon Park, Hunter Park, and the Baden Powell trail to Quarry Rock,” noted the District.

Squamish Search and rescue teams aren’t even going onto rivers for their own scheduled training. Squamish Search and Rescue opted to practice rope skills instead of swift water rescue when the current got too strong this weekend.

“With the recent storm, our team witnessed river levels rise drastically within hours, shifting from manageable to extreme,” the Squamish SAR team said on social media.

Skies are set to clear this week in the Lower Mainland, with less rain in the forecast.