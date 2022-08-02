A very wet and cold winter is headed for Canada according to extended weather predictions by the Farmers’ Almanac.

December 21 will officially mark the first day of winter in Canada. It’ll be the beginning of an “unreasonably cold” and stormy season, with tons of snow, rain, and mush in major parts of the country.

“According to our extended forecasts, 2022-2023 will be remembered as a time to shake, shiver, and shovel,” said the Farmers’ Almanac, warning of record-breaking cold temperatures.

Lots of cold rain and storms can be expected in Labrador, Newfoundland, Quebec, Ontario, and the Great Lakes. Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba will be “hit the hardest” with heaps of snow in January and February.

This winter, British Columbia will have average precipitation, according to the Farmers’ Almanac. But a good skiing season is in order, given all the chilly temps ready to rock the country.

The forecast is pretty alarming, especially given the recent heatwaves across the country. Yukon and Northwestern Territories saw record-breaking high temperatures last month. Winnipeg got hotter than it has been in 134 years.

Over in British Columbia, Vancouver just experienced its muggiest day ever documented, and also broke some seriously sweltering records.

Ontario braved severe thunderstorms as well, and temperatures felt like 40˚C. Meanwhile, Alberta was hit with a storm of “grapefruit-sized hail” on Monday that caused damage to several vehicles.