Thousands of Ontarians without power after severe thunderstorms swept the province (VIDEO)

Jul 25 2022, 2:35 pm
Thousands of people are without power this morning after severe thunderstorms struck most of southern Ontario Sunday night.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the GTA, saying those in the area could see up to 75 millimetres of rainfall and gusts of wind up to 70 km/h.

Hydro One says the company is working to restore power to over 26,000 Ontarians this morning.

Toronto residents were able to have power restored quickly in the middle of the night but residents in smaller communities have to wait much longer.

According to the map on Hydro One’s website, customers living west of Port Dover will have power restored by 1 pm. Meanwhile, several hundred customers living near Havelock, Campbellford, and Springbrook won’t have power restored until at least 4 pm.

The storm was so bad, as one Twitter user points out, it caused heavy damage in areas between Madoc and Kaladar on Highway 7.

Elsewhere, Bloor Street in Toronto experienced flooding.

“We know the situation is very frustrating for those affected and we appreciate your patience and support as we work to get Ontario back online,” says Hydro One.

