Ongoing heatwave shatters temperature records in northern Canada

A heatwave in parts of northern Canada has shattered weather records for areas across Yukon and the Northwest Territories.

Many locations in the Northwest Territories and Yukon are expected to flirt with temperatures around the 30°C mark over the next week, according to Environment Canada.

The federal weather agency has even issued heat warnings for multiple areas of Yukon, with many towns experiencing extreme heat since the start of the Canada Day long weekend.

Not only are people able to tan during the piping-hot day, but they can also catch some rays during the night hours too.

That’s right, some areas, like Inuvik in the Northwest Territories, are currently experiencing 24-hour sunlight. If you want to stay awake until Inuvik’s next sunset, you’ll be there for a while, because that won’t happen until July 19.

According to Environment Canada, multiple areas in the Northwest Territories and Yukon set a daily maximum temperature record on July 4, 2022, including the following:

Carmacks, Yukon

New record of 31.8°C

Old record of 28.9°C set in 2021

Records in this area have been kept since 1963

Haines Junction, Yukon

New record of 29.4°C

Old record of 28.3°C set in 1972

Records in this area have been kept since 1944

Teslin, Yukon

New record of 29.2°C

Old record of 28.3°C set in 1958

Records in this area have been kept since 1943

Paulatuk, Northwest Territories

New record of 27.8°C

Old record of 27.0°C set in 1994

Records in this area have been kept since 1985

Tuktoyaktuk, Northwest Territories

New record of 29.9°C

Old record of 25.6°C set in 2012

Records in this area have been kept since 1948

Inuvik, Northwest Territories

New record of 31.8°C

Old record of 29.5°C set in 1998

Records in this area have been kept since 1957

Inuvik, a town of just over 3,100 people that lies approximately 100 km from the Arctic Ocean and approximately 200 km north of the Arctic Circle, usually experiences snow from October until May. This week, the area’s forecast estimates a high of 32ºC, which could break another record.