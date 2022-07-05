Ongoing heatwave shatters temperature records in northern Canada

A heatwave in parts of northern Canada has shattered weather records for areas across Yukon and the Northwest Territories.
Many locations in the Northwest Territories and Yukon are expected to flirt with temperatures around the 30°C mark over the next week, according to Environment Canada.
The federal weather agency has even issued heat warnings for multiple areas of Yukon, with many towns experiencing extreme heat since the start of the Canada Day long weekend.
Not only are people able to tan during the piping-hot day, but they can also catch some rays during the night hours too.
That’s right, some areas, like Inuvik in the Northwest Territories, are currently experiencing 24-hour sunlight. If you want to stay awake until Inuvik’s next sunset, you’ll be there for a while, because that won’t happen until July 19.
According to Environment Canada, multiple areas in the Northwest Territories and Yukon set a daily maximum temperature record on July 4, 2022, including the following:
Carmacks, Yukon
New record of 31.8°C
Old record of 28.9°C set in 2021
Records in this area have been kept since 1963
Haines Junction, Yukon
New record of 29.4°C
Old record of 28.3°C set in 1972
Records in this area have been kept since 1944
Teslin, Yukon
New record of 29.2°C
Old record of 28.3°C set in 1958
Records in this area have been kept since 1943
Paulatuk, Northwest Territories
New record of 27.8°C
Old record of 27.0°C set in 1994
Records in this area have been kept since 1985
Tuktoyaktuk, Northwest Territories
New record of 29.9°C
Old record of 25.6°C set in 2012
Records in this area have been kept since 1948
Inuvik, Northwest Territories
New record of 31.8°C
Old record of 29.5°C set in 1998
Records in this area have been kept since 1957
Inuvik, a town of just over 3,100 people that lies approximately 100 km from the Arctic Ocean and approximately 200 km north of the Arctic Circle, usually experiences snow from October until May. This week, the area’s forecast estimates a high of 32ºC, which could break another record.