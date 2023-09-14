Back in April 2022, Wild Flour Pizza Co. opened its very first location in Burnaby.

The concept specializes in sourdough pizza made from culture fed with dark rye, which is fermented overnight to achieve a mildly tart but addictively delicious crust.

Located at 2900 Bainbridge Avenue #104, Wild Flour quickly became a local favourite, and now the restaurant is ready to expand with a second location.

Dished is told that Wild Flour will be opening in Langley at 130 20144 86th Avenue, significantly expanding its reach in the Lower Mainland further east.

The small, 1,000-square-foot space will only seat around 12 or so, with just a couple of tables and a counter for dine-in options. This Wild Flour will primarily cater to take-out and delivery options, and will be up for order via third-party delivery apps.

Everything else about the restaurant will be just like the Burnaby spot, we’re told, with a lineup of creative sourdough pizzas (including plant-based options), salads, and housemade dips.

This spot won’t have a liquor licence, but you’ll be able to grab craft soda and sparkling water, among other beverages, to go along with the ‘za.

Wild Flour is aiming to open this new Langley location by Spring 2024, so stay tuned for more details!

Wild Flour Pizza Co. Langley is currently hiring – if you’re interested in applying, contact the restaurant.

Wild Flour Pizza Co. – Langley

Address: 130 20144 86th Avenue, Langley

Instagram