Burnaby’s food scene is bumpin’ lately, and here’s some more delicious info to chew on: Wild Flour Pizza Co is set to open soon here.

The concept will specialize in sourdough pizza and is slated to open next month in North Burnaby.

Folks will be able to head to the 2900 Bainbridge Ave #104 Burnaby joint and expect fun and delicious pizzas made from humble ingredients once it opens.

This spot is brought to us by the same folks that opened Scratch Kitchen on the North Shore in 2018.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date, stay tuned!

Wild Flour Pizza Co

Address: 2900 Bainbridge Ave #104, Burnaby