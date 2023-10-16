Wendy's launches new breakfast items with a buy-one-get-one for $1 deal today

Wendy’s got into the breakfast game well over a year ago, and it has slowly dropped new additions to its morning spread ever since.

Today, the fast-food joint has launched not one but TWO new varieties of English Muffin Sandwiches to its menu.

These morsels are made with a Canadian Grade A egg, your choice of oven-baked Applewood Smoked bacon or a savoury square sausage patty, and finished off with melted cheese.

On top of the October 16 launch of these babies, Wendy’s is offering two fire deals.

Folks can enjoy a buy-one English Muffin Sandwich, get one for a $1 promo in the Wendy’s app now through November 12.

For caffeine lovers, you can get a $1 small hot coffee with the purchase of an English Muffin Sandwich through December 25.

In other breakfast news from this brand, guests can now enjoy its popular Homestyle French Toast Sticks all day long, not just in the morning!

Dig into the new English Muffin Sandwiches during breakfast hours (6:30 to 10:30 am) at a location near you.