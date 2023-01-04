The popular fast food chain has a pretty sweet new breakfast item being introduced next week: Wendy’s Homestyle French Toast Sticks.

These tasty new sticks will be launching on Monday, January 9 across Canada.

“When we launched breakfast in Canada last year, we made a promise to deliver a breakfast worth waking up for,” said Liz Geraghty, chief marketing officer, international, The Wendy’s Company, in a press release.

“Our Homestyle French Toast Sticks continue to deliver on our commitment with a hint of nostalgia and a whole lot of flavour as the first addition to our breakfast lineup since launch.”

These all-new Wendy’s Homestyle French Toast Sticks are available in a four- or six-piece menu item, as well as a three-piece combo on the kid’s menu. You can dip, dunk, or drizzle a new syrup dip on these sticks that also have custard on the inside and are fried golden brown for a crunch on the outside.

“We are always working to bring flavour innovation to the table with high-quality, craveable menu items,” said Hayley Kianoff, manager, international culinary innovation at The Wendy’s Company, in a press release.

“We are thrilled to not only expand our morning menu but sweeten up breakfast with our new Homestyle French Toast Sticks.”

Dished recently tried the new breakfast menu that was revealed back in April and we had thoughts. Twitter also had plenty to say about the new items, like the maple bacon chicken croissant or the Breakfast Baconator.

You can try out this sweet new breakfast item at all Canadian Wendy’s locations starting Monday, January 9.