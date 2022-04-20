We tried Wendy's new breakfast menu and here's a first look (PHOTOS)

We’ve tried a bunch of breakfast sandwiches at fast-food restaurants in Canada and now we’re putting the spotlight on Wendy’s.

The fast-food chain recently announced they’ll be launching a bunch of new breakfast options across Canada starting May 2.

This includes the addition of freshly brewed coffee, iced coffee, breakfast sandwiches and seasoned potatoes.

You might also like: Wendy's Canada unveils nine new breakfast items

A&W Canada and Chef Matty Matheson collab on new prime rib burger

McDonald's Canada now has waffle fries on its menu

Wendy’s joins the breakfast game alongside some really strong OGs like McDonald’s, Tim Hortons and A&W.

We got to try Wendy’s newest lineup of breakfast options and here’s our honest opinion:

Wendy’s breakfast with a Vanilla Frostyccino and Seasoned Potatoes

Frosty’s meet coffee in the most delightful iced coffee combination. Wendy’s combines their slow steeped medium roast cold brew coffee with either a chocolate or vanilla Frosty flavoured cream. It features Canadian dairy and is served over a cup full of ice.

As for their sides, forget the traditional hashbrowns and tater tots and say hello to their addictive seasoned potatoes. Seriously, we couldn’t get enough. These crispy, skin-on potato wedges are seasoned with cracked black pepper and garlic powder.

Honest opinion? Whether you’re looking to make your breakfast into a combo or to enjoy them on its own, you couldn’t go wrong either way. They’re really in first place compared to competitors.

Breakfast Baconator

When you think of Wendy’s, there’s no doubt that a Baconator comes to mind. Since it wouldn’t be right to eat it at the break of dawn (no judgement if that’s your thing), here’s the next best thing.

The Breakfast Baconator is made up of a Canadian grade A egg, six strips of crispy Applewood smoked bacon, square breakfast sausage and two slices of cheese. To put it all together, it’s topped with a Swiss cheese hollandaise sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

Now that’s a hearty breakfast. It tastes at good as it sounds. If you’re looking for something to keep you full and happy all day long, choose this one.

Classic Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

You can’t go wrong with a classic breakfast sammy. Crispy bacon, melted cheese, oh so good – but this isn’t it. It does the job, it tastes the way a sandwich should but the bun is pretty dry.

At least you can chase it down with a Frostyccino.

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Surprisingly enough, this buttery breakfast biscuit sandwich was far less dry than the previous option and really fluffy too. It almost melted in your mouth!

The great thing about these new menu items is that they’re pretty customizable so you can choose to add sausage, bacon or meatless when placing an order.

Compared to all sandwiches, this one ties in first place.

Sausage, Egg & Swiss Croissant

Last but definitely not least, the Sausage, Egg & Swiss Croissant! By far one of – if not the best breakfast sandwiches compared to all. We’re talking all, including competitors. It was buttery, flaky and savoury.

It really blew us away because it was just THAT good. Say what you want but Wendy’s really came through with their new menu.

This is going to sound bold and since we’re nothing but honest, it is fair to say Wendy’s breakfast is by far the best across the country when it comes to fast food offerings.

There, we said it. Check out the new lineup of breakfast goodies starting May 2 at your local Wendy’s restaurant.