Wendy’s has just introduced a new breakfast wrap and it’s now available to order at participating locations across Canada.

The warm eight-inch tortilla comes with crispy seasoned potatoes, an egg, a slice of cheddar cheese, and savoury mayo.

You can choose between sausage or freshly cooked Applewood smoked bacon for added protein options.

The new menu item is only available during breakfast hours. You can order it via the chain’s mobile app or have it delivered through Uber Eats, DoorDash, or SkipTheDishes.

“The new breakfast wrap is perfect for breakfast on the go, paired with Wendy’s homestyle French toast sticks and Wendy’s refreshing iced coffee prepared with cane syrup and cream to be extra rich and super-smooth,” reads the announcement.

If you’re looking to try the wrap, make sure to grab a second one because, until September 3, Wendy’s is offering a buy one, get one for a dollar deal if you order the wrap on the app, where you can also find the entire Wendy’s breakfast lineup.