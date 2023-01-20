Curated

11 ways to celebrate your winter birthday in and around Vancouver

Woohoo, it’s your birthday!

How do we celebrate? Oh wait, it’s winter. So that means something that’s likely indoors or involves a lot of layers. Even though it can be dark and rainy, winter is still a magical time here in Vancouver — especially because it’s your birthday.

Here’s some inspo for the last-minute winter babies among us:

Private dining room

Best birthday restaurants 2019 Van

@thevictorvancouver/Instagram

What better way to ring in another year around the sun than celebrating with your closest friends, delicious food, and flowing wine? Luckily Vancouver has a popping food scene, and many of our favourite restaurants have lovely private dining rooms to host your celebration.

Ski trip

exclusive ski resorts

Juana Nunez/Shutterstock

We live near some of the world’s most renowned ski runs, so why not take advantage? Whistler has gotten pricy this year, but don’t forget about potential weekend trips to Big White, Sun Peaks, SilverStar, or even Sasquatch Mountain Resort. Not so committed to a whole weekend? Bring some friends to one of the North Shore mountains and catch views of the city.

Themed party

unicorn theme party

Arina P Habich/Shutterstock

Okay, so you decided to stay in and have a few friends over. Know what always elevates a gathering? A theme. Here are some free ideas:

  • Guests dress as you
  • Guests dress as something that begins with the same letter as your name
  • A decade of your choice
  • A funeral for your youth (sad, but also kinda fun)

A concert

Vancouver concerts july 20

Vancouver concerts (bbernard /Shutterstock)

What better excuse to convince your friends to support you at your favourite artist’s show than your birthday? Check out Daily Hive’s Listed page for inspo.

Rent a karaoke room

ACGO license

Shutterstock

If you can’t make it to a concert, why not create your own? Metro Vancouver has tons of karaoke venues to choose from ranging from casual to swanky.

Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

Canyon Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

Canyon Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park/capbridge.com

This Vancouver attraction is lit up for Christmas and later for Valentine’s Day for most of the winter season. Lights followed by dinner to warm up? Count us in.

Weekend away on the Gulf Islands

Gulf Islands

Roxana Gonzalez/Shutterstock

The Gulf Islands are seriously gorgeous year-round, but they’re way more affordable in the winter months.

Snowshoe with friends

Vancouver spring forecast

Marina Poushkina/Shutterstock

Get some sunny-day endorphins to enhance that birthday rush. Grab some friends, some snowshoes or crampons, and head up one of Vancouver’s local trails.

Winter camping

Lijuan Guo/Shutterstock

This is for the brave who really want to get away from it all for their birthday. The plus side? You’ll have your pick of sites.

Book a scenic flight experience

harbour air eplane seaplane electric battery

Harbour Air’s E-plane electric-battery seaplane test flight on August 17, 2022. (Harbour Air)

Get a thrilling view of those snowcapped peaks with a sightseeing flight around Vancouver and surrounding areas. You could even fly to the Sunshine Coast for a brewery tour.

Go on a sunny getaway

Los Cabos Mexico flight deal from Abbotsford 2023

Frederick Millett/Shutterstock

Okay, we know this one isn’t in and around Vancouver. But it’s a lot harder to sell a beach vacation to your friends in the summertime!

