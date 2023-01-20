11 ways to celebrate your winter birthday in and around Vancouver

Woohoo, it’s your birthday!

How do we celebrate? Oh wait, it’s winter. So that means something that’s likely indoors or involves a lot of layers. Even though it can be dark and rainy, winter is still a magical time here in Vancouver — especially because it’s your birthday.

Here’s some inspo for the last-minute winter babies among us:

What better way to ring in another year around the sun than celebrating with your closest friends, delicious food, and flowing wine? Luckily Vancouver has a popping food scene, and many of our favourite restaurants have lovely private dining rooms to host your celebration.

We live near some of the world’s most renowned ski runs, so why not take advantage? Whistler has gotten pricy this year, but don’t forget about potential weekend trips to Big White, Sun Peaks, SilverStar, or even Sasquatch Mountain Resort. Not so committed to a whole weekend? Bring some friends to one of the North Shore mountains and catch views of the city.

Themed party

Okay, so you decided to stay in and have a few friends over. Know what always elevates a gathering? A theme. Here are some free ideas:

Guests dress as you

Guests dress as something that begins with the same letter as your name

A decade of your choice

A funeral for your youth (sad, but also kinda fun)

A concert

What better excuse to convince your friends to support you at your favourite artist’s show than your birthday? Check out Daily Hive’s Listed page for inspo.

If you can’t make it to a concert, why not create your own? Metro Vancouver has tons of karaoke venues to choose from ranging from casual to swanky.

This Vancouver attraction is lit up for Christmas and later for Valentine’s Day for most of the winter season. Lights followed by dinner to warm up? Count us in.

The Gulf Islands are seriously gorgeous year-round, but they’re way more affordable in the winter months.

Get some sunny-day endorphins to enhance that birthday rush. Grab some friends, some snowshoes or crampons, and head up one of Vancouver’s local trails.

Winter camping

This is for the brave who really want to get away from it all for their birthday. The plus side? You’ll have your pick of sites.

Book a scenic flight experience

Get a thrilling view of those snowcapped peaks with a sightseeing flight around Vancouver and surrounding areas. You could even fly to the Sunshine Coast for a brewery tour.

Go on a sunny getaway

Okay, we know this one isn’t in and around Vancouver. But it’s a lot harder to sell a beach vacation to your friends in the summertime!