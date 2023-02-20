Where to eat and drink for free on your birthday in Vancouver
Happy birthday!
To celebrate the fact that you completed one more rotation around the sun, how would you like some free stuff?
We all love getting free stuff, especially on our birthdays, and especially if it’s food.
Luck for us there are plenty of places around Vancouver that offer free food, desserts, and drinks (plus other special birthday deals) on your big day.
Here are some of the best deals we could find – now the trick is planning ahead so you can make an entire day of it.
Free
Starbucks
What: Get a free handcrafted beverage, food item, or “ready-to-drink bottled beverage” of your choice.
How: Sign up for Starbucks Rewards. The birthday reward is only redeemable on the day of your birthday, and only if you have made “at least one Star-earning transaction,” according to the Rewards web page.
Denny’s
What: Free Build-Your-Own Grand Slam breakfast.
How: Present a valid government ID on your birthday.
Red Robin
What: Free gourmet burger.
How: You’ll have to join the Red Robin Royalty rewards program in order to qualify for a free burger. According to the website, this deal “is available for members who have provided their email, verified their phone number, signed up for promotional marketing through text or email, and provided their date of birth.” The reward is available only for dine-in, and only with a minimum purchase of $4.99.
Boston Pizza
What: Free dessert on your birthday.
How: Join My BP to receive the coupon.
Tim Hortons
What: Receive a birthday offer.
How: Sign up for their rewards program seven days prior to your birthday. If your birthday is listed on your account, then you’ll receive an offer on that day.
Cartems Donuts
What: Free donut.
How: Sign up for Cartem’s monthly newsletter on its website and each year on your birthday you’ll receive an email coupon for a free donut.
Baskin Robbins
What: Free scoop of ice cream.
How: Join Club 31, and make sure to spell your name exactly the way it’s spelled on your ID otherwise the coupon will “not be honoured.”
IHOP
What: Free full stack of pancakes.
How: Join MyHop.
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt
What: $5 Menchie’s money credit.
How: Join My Smilage. The credit will be sent to your account seven days before your birthday, and available up to seven days after. You’ll also need to present your phone number or the Menchie’s app when you go to redeem your credit.
Harvey’s
What: A special gift.
How: Join the Burger Boss Club.
Dairy Queen
What: Free Blizzard.
How: Join the DQ Blizzard fan club in order to receive your free “Dairy Queen treat.”
New York Fries
What: Free regular fries.
How: Sign up for the New York Fries Fry Society Loyalty program. You also must be a “Fry Society Aficionado” by reloading money onto your card in order to get this deal.
Free with a purchase
Montana’s
What: 10% off with a minimum purchase of $30, plus a free dessert.
How: Join the Grill Lovers Club.
David’s Tea
What: Five free points.
How: Members of the Frequent Steeper program will get five free points on their birthday. This doesn’t seem like much, but it does get you a few points closer to free tea.
Cold Stone Creamery
What: Buy one, get one free.
How: Join My Cold Stone Club and you will get a buy-one-get-one-free coupon loaded to your account for your birthday.
Pajo’s Fish and Chips
What: Buy one, get one.
How: Download the Pajo’s Fish and Chips app and sign up (make sure to include your phone number and date of birth when you register). On your birthday, an email will be sent to you with instructions on how to claim your BOGO coupon. You’ll also need to order and pay through the app in order to redeem this deal.
Marble Slab Creamery
What: Free treat with purchase.
How: Sign-up for Marble Mail at least 48 hours in advance of your birthday for a sweet surprise.
Carlos and Kelly O’ Bryan’s Irish Pub
What: Receive $20 off your meal before 4 pm, and $30 off one menu item from 4 pm until close.
How: Come in on the day of your birthday with at least one friend. You must be able to spell your name correctly and prove it’s your birthday (bring ID!). As of 2006, Kelly O’Bryan’s has been giving $1 from every birthday celebrated to local charities.
South St. Burger
What: Receive a buy one get one coupon.
How: Register for their Birthday Club 72 hours prior to your birthday to be eligible.