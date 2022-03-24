FoodRestaurants & BarsFood EventsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

Privé karaoke game bar offering All-You-Can-Sing deals

Privé karaoke game bar offering All-You-Can-Sing deals
Courtesy Privé
We’ve shared some pretty epic deals with you recently, and here’s one for all the die-hard karaoke crooners out there. Privé is offering an All-You-Can-Sing deal worth warming up your vocal cords for.

The #200 1001 W Broadway spot is giving patrons the chance to belt it out all night long from Sundays to Wednesdays from 6 pm until close.

For just $25 per person, you can live your best musical life in one of Privé’s swanky private singing rooms.

In addition to that sweet promo, this joint has finally unveiled its new custom beer pong tables.

Be sure to pop in and check out Privé if you haven’t already and take advantage of this killer All-You-Can-Sing deal! Please note that this deal excludes holidays and long weekends.

Privé

Address: 200 – 1001 W Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram

