Capilano Suspension Bridge turning into Valentine wonderland next month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The most romantic month of the year is just around the corner, and you can take your next date night to great heights with the return of a magical lighting experience.

Love Lights is back at Capilano Suspension Bridge from February 3 to 26, with Valentine’s-themed lights transforming the park.

Bring your loved ones to enjoy the glow of the suspension bridge, Treetops Adventure, and the Cliffwalk’s Arc de Lumina, plus special activities for romantics of all ages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #CanyonLights (@capilanosuspensionbridge)

On weekends throughout February, guests can visit with the Raptors Ridge Birds of Prey and enjoy live music in the park. You can even enter for a chance to win a two-night stay at Cathedral Mountain Lodge in the Canadian Rockies.

Love Lights will also feature a special menu at The Cliff House Restaurant. Treat yourself or your date to a Love Potion Martini, Steak & Frites, and a decadent Dark Chocolate Terrine for dessert.

Tickets for Love Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park are on sale now and must be purchased in advance.

When: February 3 to 26, 2023

Time: 10 am to 8 pm

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

With files from Sarah Anderson