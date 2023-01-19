Events

Capilano Suspension Bridge turning into Valentine wonderland next month

Jan 19 2023, 10:34 pm
The most romantic month of the year is just around the corner, and you can take your next date night to great heights with the return of a magical lighting experience.

Love Lights is back at Capilano Suspension Bridge from February 3 to 26, with Valentine’s-themed lights transforming the park.

Bring your loved ones to enjoy the glow of the suspension bridge, Treetops Adventure, and the Cliffwalk’s Arc de Lumina, plus special activities for romantics of all ages.

On weekends throughout February, guests can visit with the Raptors Ridge Birds of Prey and enjoy live music in the park. You can even enter for a chance to win a two-night stay at Cathedral Mountain Lodge in the Canadian Rockies.

Love Lights will also feature a special menu at The Cliff House Restaurant. Treat yourself or your date to a Love Potion Martini, Steak & Frites, and a decadent Dark Chocolate Terrine for dessert.

Love Lights Capilano

Chandelier at Love Lights (Capilano Suspension Bridge

Tickets for Love Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park are on sale now and must be purchased in advance.

Love Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

When: February 3 to 26, 2023
Time: 10 am to 8 pm
Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver
Tickets: Available online

With files from Sarah Anderson

