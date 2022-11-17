Buckle up, party people, there’s a new spot in town making waves for two things in particular: Swanky private karaoke rooms and premium oysters.

Until recently, Vancouver was sorely lacking in establishments offering karaoke in private rooms – the long-time spot Fantacity has been one of the only places in the city to offer this – but now that Switch is open, there’s a new spot for revelry of the singing kind.

In addition to having 16 private rooms (with three luxury VIP rooms) and a songbook system with roughly 36,000 English songs, Switch also has some of the most indulgent Izakaya-style eats around.

The karaoke bar turned restaurant offers all-day Kusshi oysters for $1.50 – likely one of the best oyster deals in the city – but it also has an extensive food menu, ranging from rack of lamb to lobster to chicken karaage bowls.

Even those who abstain from karaoke will want to head here for a good time, as the entire front space at Switch features a huge bar area and several dining tables for parties, dinners, and even lunches.

Switch’s menu is heavily seafood influenced, and, in addition to the aforementioned oysters, which are served with a pear yuzu mignonette, the restaurant offers shareable plates like a Kaisen Salad (prawn, scallops, squid, and arugula with a yuzu lime dressing) and a whole lobster with a tomato butter sauce.

The menu here is incredibly extensive, so come prepared to truly indulge. Other offerings include escargot with an herb butter sauce, Chutoro (fatty Blue Fin Tuna sashimi from Japan), and a Mentaiko Caesar salad with pollock roe, grilled prawn, and mullet bottarga.

For an unexpected but incredible deal for lunch downtown, head to Switch for one of its special lunch box offers, available between 12 and 3 pm daily. The lunch set menu includes options like spaghetti with cream sauce and mussels, a lobster burger with truffle mushroom soup, and a chicken karaage donburi – all of which are only $10.95.

Patrons are also welcome to enjoy their lunch (or any other menu items) inside a karaoke room, which itself has daily happy hour pricing from 12 to 6 pm.

As for Switch’s drink program, all of the beer is provided by local breweries, including its house special Ichivan Japanese-style lager. For standout cocktails, opt for the bar’s spicy margarita (with house-made garnishes), a classic Caesar, or the Cherry Gin Fizz.

The drink menu here, like the food menu, is incredibly extensive. There are cocktails for every taste, an entire page of special shooters, as well as wine and saké. Those feeling like dropping some serious cash can also ask for bottles of champagne in their room.

While Switch is a sister spot to Fantacity, it certainly levels up the karaoke experience with luxe food offerings that rival some of the city’s most established restaurants.

Address: 1339 Robson Street, Vancouver

