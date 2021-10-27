13 cozy condos and cabins for a Whistler getaway this winter

The temperature is getting colder, and the first snowfall of the season has already dusted the North Shore mountains — meaning it’s time to start brainstorming BC winter getaways.

Whistler is a favourite for Lower Mainland residents because it’s only a two-hour drive up the Sea to Sky Highway and it offers some of the best skiing on the whole continent.

For the non-skiers, there’s also snowshoe and hiking trails, a luxurious nordic spa, fabulous waterfalls, snowmobiling, and delicious restaurants.

The one thing that ties it all together is an adorable pad for you and your crew:

This ground floor unit’s large windows look out onto forest, giving it a secluded feel. The wooden skis and snowshoes also add a stylish touch for an alpine getaway.

There’s nothing better than relaxing in a hot tub after an intense day on the slopes. This unit boasts its own private soaker, so you don’t need to worry about kids or boisterous bachelor parties while you relax with a forest view.

This impressive home can sleep up to 10 guests, and there’s plenty of room with vaulted ceilings and windows overlooking evergreens and mountainsides. The bedrooms have faux fur throws and there’s a private hot tub.

This homey wooden townhouse prides itself on being exactly 10 steps from the ski runs — truly a ski-in/ski-out experience. But heads up, the minimum booking age is 30.

This cozy space has a bed upstairs and a foldout bed on the main floor. It’s near Creekside, meaning skiers will have access to Whistler mountain and great restaurants such as Creekbread and Dusty’s.

This condo overlooking the Village Stroll is sleek and modern with a great view of the mountains. Special touches include an antler chandelier and rustic wooden snowshoes.

This chic space has its own wood-burning fireplace and and a Scandinavian-inspired interior. It’s right next to the Lost Lake trail network, and only a short walk to the village.

This luxurious property has a private hot tub, gorgeous views, a billiards table, soaker tub in the master bedroom, and plenty of room to spread out and relax.

A beautiful kitchen, spacious bedrooms, and rooftop hot tub all come together to make this rental a showstopper.

This space features a renovated kitchen, private hot tub, mountain views, and fun decorations.

A large party requires a sizeable home, and this one along Blackcomb’s slopes delivers. It sleeps nine people and comes complete with a private hot tub, patio grill, and luxe kitchen.

This ski-in/ski-out home is beautifully furnished and comes with a single car garage for storing ski gear. It features large windows, vaulted ceilings, a hot tub on the patio, and a wood-burning fireplace.

This spacious lodge right on the slopes sleeps nine people, and its main floor has a spacious, open-concept plan with huge windows and mountain views.