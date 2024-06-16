Massive BC mountain coaster may be one of the fastest in Canada

One of the most popular attractions in the BC Interior is open for the summer, and it just might be the thrill ride of the season.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort is home to The Pipe Mountain Coaster, a family-friendly activity that offers scenic views of the hills, the Columbia River, and the year-round destination.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Revelstoke Mountain Resort (@revelstokemtnresort)

The gravity-fed coaster features two tracks to choose from during the heart of summer, operating from June 22 until September 4. Both stretch for 1.4 km in length, taking different routes across ski runs, through a tunnel, and passing by stunning natural beauty.

Riders can expect speeds of up to 42 km/h (26mph) and a 279-metre vertical drop, though drivers of the cart control a hand break so they can control their speed.

The Pipe Mountain Coaster first opened in 2016 and has become a favourite for families and adrenaline seekers.

Tickets for the attraction start at $39 for one ride for ages 8 and up and $49 for two rides. This includes sightseeing access on the Lower Gondola.

Single riders must be at least 124 cm (4’1″), and passengers must be 3 to 9 years old and a minimum height of 96 cm (3’2″). The adult with whom a passenger rides must be at least 19 years old, and the combined maximum weight capacity of a cart is 118kg (260lbs).

Revelstoke Mountain Resort is also donating $1 from every Pipe Mountain Coaster ticket purchased until June 30 to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada.

When: Now until September 30, 2024

Time: 9:30 am to 5 pm (until June 21 and between September 5 and September 30), 8:30 am to 6 pm (June 22 to September 4)

Where: Revelstoke Mountain Resort — 2950 Camozzi Rd, Revelstoke

Cost: Various ticket prices with some restrictions, purchase online