La Pizza Week Canada is officially returning this spring

La Pizza Week Canada, brought to us by the folks behind La Poutine Week and Le Burger Week, returns to several Canadian cities next month.

Returning for its fourth edition this year, La Pizza Week is a national festival that highlights restaurants in several Canadian cities, each offering unique pizzas for the occasion.

Happening from May 1 to 7 this year, each participating restaurant will release a limited-edition pizza designed for the festival.

This year, DoorDash is the exclusive delivery partner for the event, so you can order your favourite pizzas for takeout or dine-in.

In years past, more than 1,500 restaurants across Canada have participated in La Pizza Week, with more than 500,000 participants—that’s a whole lot of pies being made and consumed.

According to the event’s website, La Pizza Week makes for some of the busiest times for the thousands of participating restaurants across the country, making it a great excuse to support your local pizza joint.

Customers also have the chance to vote for their favourite pizzas on the La Pizza Week website. They’ll also be able to rack up “YUM points” which they can redeem for pizzas throughout the week-long event.

Yum points can be earned by voting for pizzas, tagging @LaPizzaWeek on Instagram, and making transactions on the festival’s website. Those with the most “YUMS” will qualify to win DoorDash gift cards ranging from $100 to $500.

Additionally, for the first time, La Pizza Week is proud to partner with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. During the festival, restaurants will be encouraged to donate $ $1 per pizza sold to the cause. In a press release, La Pizza Week said, “This initiative adds a meaningful layer to the culinary celebration of pizza, enabling pizza lovers to support a charitable cause while savouring their favourite flavours.”

La Pizza Week will launch in cities across BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, so stay tuned for announcements about which restaurants will represent your city.

When: May 1 to 7, 2024

Where: Participating restaurants TBA

With files from Daryn Wright