12 things to do in Vancouver this weekend: September 10 to 12

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Who’s ready to have some fun this weekend? If your hand is up, we’re ready to help!

Check out these 12 events happening around Vancouver from September 10 to 12. Light Up Chinatown!, VMF Plaza Series, Playland, and more.

What: Light Up Chinatown! is a two-day event featuring family-friendly activities, food trucks, entertainment, and more. The inaugural two-day event takes place September 11-12 along East Pender and neighbouring streets. Co-hosted by the Vancouver Chinatown Business Improvement Area Society and the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation, the event will also feature exquisite light and lantern displays.

When: September 11 and 12, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: East Pender and neighbouring streets in Chinatown

Cost: Free

What: The Vancouver Mural Festival (VMF) Plaza Series brings together the feel-good vibes of the city’s largest public art festival and the vibrancy of unique neighbourhoods across Vancouver. Curated by Public Disco and inspired by their pop-up plaza activations from pre-pandemic times, each event will be tailored to the neighbourhood and will feature DJs, live painting, roaming performers, interactive entertainment, and family activities. There will also be areas to both sit and hang out or get up and dance.

When: September 11 (South Granville) and September 12 (Marpole Village), 2021

Time: 1 to 7 pm

Where: Granville & 14th Plaza (Saturday) and Granville & 67th Plaza (Sunday)

Cost: Free

What: Girl Gang Pop Up is a showcase of some of BC’s most-loved women-owned businesses. Shop for soy candles, planners, lifestyle wear, vegan treats, and more in the heart of Mount Pleasant.

When: September 11, 2021

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Formation Studios – 16 E 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: BC Lions take on the Ottawa Redblacks in CFL action at BC Place on September 11.

When: September 11, 2021

Time: 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Playland is welcoming guests to enjoy attractions such as AtmosFear, Pirate Ship, Adventures in Happyland and Sweet Escape Mini Golf this summer. Play your favourite games and enjoy your favourite foods while you’re there.

Playland is operating with a number of health and safety measures in place, including enhanced cleaning procedures and sanitization, reduced visitor capacity, and cashless procedures for retail, food and beverage purchases on site. Tickets must also be purchased in advance for specific entry.

Masks are recommended for guests while waiting in lines, as well as on rides and attractions and while walking through the park. All Playland team members will be wearing masks on site.

When: September 10 to 12, 2021

Time: 11 am to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday) 6 to 11 pm (Friday and Saturday)

Where: Playland — 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $29.50 to $39.50, Children 3 and under free. Book online

What: The 2021 Vancouver TAIWANfest’s theme is ReThink Asia, with the goal of helping Canadians examine their perceptions of Asians. This year’s festival includes live performances and talks, films and foods, and more.

When: Now until September 12, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual and in-person events

Cost: Free though donations are appreciated

What: Songs of Summer showcases local performing artists at the Gateway Theatre Grove right in front of the venue. September 11 features Steffanie Davis and Krystle Dos Santos performing an upbeat set of contemporary funk and soul. Each group of concert-goers will be asked to stay within marked-out spots on the lawn and to bring their own chair or blanket to sit on.

When: September 11, 2021

Time: 7 to 8 pm

Where: Gateway Theatre – 6500 Gilbert Road, Richmond

Cost: $20, purchase online

What: Discover 18 Greater Vancouver makers with a variety of specialties at Sip N’ Shop. The event will feature live music, food and drink vendors, and locally handcrafted items to discover.

When: September 11, 2021

Time: 11 am to 10 pm

Where: #148 – 14273 Knox Way, Richmond

Cost: $5, children 11 years and under are free. Purchase online

What: New Vancouver restaurants are our three favourite words, so here’s the latest in local food and beverage. There are tons of establishments in and around the city that have opened for the first time recently, but how do you pick which ones are worth hitting up? We’ve done the tough work for you and created this shortlist of reopenings and openings you should be paying attention to — you’re welcome, foodies.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list of new Vancouver restaurants online

What: TEDxWhistler is an interactive and virtual event with a hosted livestream. The diverse lineup of 10 speakers on a gender-equal stage will explore ideas around the theme of legacy in talks that will each last 18-minutes or less. The day-long event features community leaders, a gold medal-winning Olympian, accomplished artists and entrepreneurs, and more.

When: September 12, 2021

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: $49.95, purchase online

What: Pet-A-Palooza or “The Day of the Dog” is a one-day pupper party that features a variety of activities for dogs and owners alike. The event is free and open to everybody, and it will have exciting highlights and free samples. Swing by with your doggo and pick up complimentary treats, food, accessories, toys, and tons of other swag. The 2021 event also boasts a puppy yoga party right in the heart of Yaletown.

When: September 12, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: 1100 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, registration information can be found here

What: Minti + Friends host a celebration of the local community and slow fashion. Summer in September features deals on popular brands like Aritzia, Lululemon, Fluevog and more. Local artisans, designers and fashionistas will also be in attendance at the pre-loved + artisan pop-up shop, and the event will also have an exclusive feature of women’s pre-loved motorcycle gear. There will be fitting rooms and bathrooms.

When: September 12, 2021

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: 326 West 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Free