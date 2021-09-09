Good news, Picasso fans. The Imagine Picasso exhibit has an official launch date.

Imagine Picasso opens October 27, and tickets go on sale this weekend for the highly anticipated event brought to us by the creators of the hugely successful Imagine Van Gogh. The event will run until January 8 at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

Tickets will be available on the Imagine Picasso website at 10 am on Saturday, September 11, and if the mesmerizing Imagine Van Gogh experience is any indication, the event is likely to sell out fast.

Tickets start at $39.99, which includes service charges and fees. For kids 4 to 15, tickets are $34.99. There’s also a student discount, and kids 3 and under are permitted for free.

Imagine Picasso is a collaboration between creators Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron, art historian Androula Michael, and leading figure in the French architecture movement Rudy Ricciotti.

The experience will feature more than 200 of Picasso’s paintings being shown together for the very first time.

Paintings will be projected onto nine full-blown Origami-style structures, which will offer a one-of-a-kind perspective on the work of the great Picasso. The experience will last approximately one hour.

Picasso had a 78-year-long career and was one of the most prolific artists of all time.

Non-commercial photography is permitted, and organizers encourage guests to share their photos online.

Organizers point out that Imagine Picasso is designed as a contactless experience. It will have limited capacity and timed entries, and the event will be in full accordance with current public health orders.