12 things to do in Vancouver this weekend: October 15 to 17

Another autumn weekend awaits! Make plans for fall fun with these 12 things to do around Vancouver from October 15 to 17. Harvestland and Wizardland, New West Cultural Crawl, and more.

What: Richmond’s Lavenderland has transformed into Harvestland and Wizardland. Explore Harvestland and discover a variety of unique and fun autumn decorations. Then head into Wizardland to decorate your own wand and create other crafts. There will also be food trucks and a candy shop onsite.

When: October 16 and 17, October 23 and 24, October 30 and 31, 2021

Where: Lavenderland – 8460 Steveston Highway, Richmond

Cost: $10, free for children under 3. Free small pumpkin with purchase of ticket. Purchase online

What: The Vancouver Fall Home Show is back for its 39th year with hundreds of local experts all under one roof. Visitors will learn how to keep furniture out of the landfill with IKEA, discover seasonal table decor inspiration to get Set for the Season with Q Living, learn how to breathe new life into the home with plants from Plantsome, and more.

When: October 14 to 17, 2021

Time: 4 to 9 pm (Thursday), 12 to 9 pm (Friday), 10 am to 9 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Early Bird Price (before October 8th) $12, Regular Adult Price (13+) $16, Seniors (60+) $11, Adult and Senior Tickets half off any day after 4 pm $8, Children 12 years & under are free. Buy tickets online

What: Vancouver is slowly becoming one of the world’s best culinary destinations, and if you’re looking for some fancy dining that’ll make you feel like a million bucks, or like you wish you had a million bucks, Vancouver has you covered there too. The city is home to one of the biggest movie production hubs in the world, which invites movie stars from all over the world to film here. But you don’t need to be a celebrity in Vancouver to feel like one. So get out the suits and fancy dresses, and check out some of the most high-end restaurants in Vancouver.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list of restaurants online

What: BC Lions take on the Calgary Stampeders on October 16 at BC Place

When: October 16, 2021

Time: 4 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Reapers Haunted Attraction has returned to terrify anyone who’s feeling brave enough to visit Chilliwack. The ultimate Halloween activity, Reapers features several spooky experiences that will ensure you never sleep again. An insane asylum-themed haunt is filled with crazed patients and twisted doctors just waiting to get their hands on a new victim. There is almost no light in the 22,000 square-foot maze of terror. The blacked-out attraction includes a chainsaw massacre experience, complete with real chainsaws.

When: Select dates until October 31

Time: 7 to 9 pm (Sunday to Thursday), 7 to 10 pm (Friday and Saturday)

Where: 9423 Gibson Road, Chilliwack

Tickets: Available online, starting at $20 per person

What: Spooky season is here, meaning many of the Lower Mainland’s favourite pumpkin patches are open for the season. So grab your sweater, bring a friend, and try to find the cutest little gourd in the patch. Keep in mind that many of these pumpkin patches are incorporating coronavirus safety precautions, so visits might look a little different compared to previous years.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various pumpkin patches near Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list of pumpkin patches online

What: Discover Vancouver’s only farmers’ market located on a working farm. Tuesdays offer veggies, fruits, herbs, flowers and free-range eggs, all fresh from UBC Farm, while Saturdays feature a wide variety of vendors.

When: Every Tuesday and Saturday until November 27, 2021

Time: 4 pm to 6 pm (Tuesdays), 10 am to 2 pm (Saturdays)

Location: UBC Farm – 3461 Ross Drive, Vancouver

What: Vancouver Whitecaps take the field against Sporting Kansas City in MLS action at BC Place on October 17.

When: October 17, 2021

Time: 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The new Fin-tastic Fall Days at the Vancouver Aquarium this October are ready to welcome visitors to a family-friendly seasonal experience you’ll love. You can explore the Trick-or-Trout maze where you have to find your way out of the kelp forest. Plus, you can catch the new SCOOB! 4D Experience® in their theatre in between meeting a few of the more than 65,000 creatures who call the aquarium home. On Halloween weekend, October 30 and 31, expect dress-up days where you can wear your costume.

When: Now until October 31, 2021

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium in Stanley Park – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Cost: Adults: $42 | Senior/Student: $36.75 | Child (3-12): $26.25 | Infant/Toddler (0-2): $0. Purchase tickets online

What: The 18th Annual New West Cultural Crawl sees artist studios and venues across the city open their doors for two days to welcome visitors into their creative space. Art fans of all ages are invited to and discover new works of art from professional and emerging artists in New West.

When: October 16 and 17, 2021

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Venues across New Westminster

Cost: Free

What: Best pie in Vancouver, where you at? Well actually, we’re here to answer our own question, as we’ve compiled a list of top-notch spots to get your fill of spectacular pies. Dinner parties, post-breakup cheer-up sessions, Bachelor in Paradise finales, and of course, holiday feasts and celebrations – these are all occasions that call for a delicious slice (or entire) pie.

No matter what flavour you’re craving and no matter how you slice it, here are some spots for the best pie in and around Vancouver.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various locations across Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list of pies and where to get them online

What: Fort Langley’s Grave Tales takes place on select evenings between October 15 and November 7, 2021. Attendees will have their choice of either a two or three-hour program, in which local storytellers share eerie stories, all while leading the group through the historic village at night. The 6 pm tours are the only ones where ages 17-years-old and under are permitted to attend Grave Tales, accompanied by a parent or guardian.

When: Select evenings from October 15 until November 7, 2021

Time: 6 pm, 7 pm, 8 pm and 9 pm

Where: Fort Langley National Historic Site – 23433 Mavis Avenue, Fort Langley

Cost: $17, $22 or $29.50. Tickets can be purchased over the phone at 604-513-4824 (credit cards only) or in-person (cash, debit or credit card) at the visitor center.