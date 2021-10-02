Say "Trick-or-Trout" to the new Vancouver Aquarium Halloween experience

If spending time screaming in a haunted house isn’t your idea of Halloween fun, then why not go under the sea for a spook?

The new Fin-tastic Fall Days at the Vancouver Aquarium this October are ready to welcome visitors to a family-friendly seasonal experience you’ll love.

You can explore the Trick-or-Trout maze where you have to find your way out of the kelp forest. Plus, you can catch the new SCOOB! 4D Experience® in their theatre in between meeting a few of the more than 65,000 creatures who call the aquarium home.

On Halloween weekend, October 30 and 31, expect dress-up days where you can wear your costume.

Finally, you can fill-up on a few fall flavours at the onsite Courtyard Café & Coffee Bar and the Upstream Bar + Grill.

The Vancouver Aquarium o-fish-ally reopened on August 16, 2021, after 17 months of complete or partial closure, so this is the first Halloween season in a while that the public has been able to spend with the fishes.

When: October 1 to October 31

Where: Vancouver Aquarium, 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Tickets: $42.00