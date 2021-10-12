A whimsical Wizardland is coming to Metro Vancouver for Halloween

If you prefer your Halloween on the fun and whimsical side rather than the dark and scary side, there’s a new magical spot you need to check out.

Richmond’s Lavenderland will be transforming into Wizardland for the 2021 Halloween season for the first time ever.

This family-friendly farm outing is perfect if you’ve already been to the pumpkin patch but are looking for something new with a twist of magic.

First, explore the super-autumnal Harvestland filled with un-be-leaf-able fall decorations. Then, enter through the threshold into Wizardland.

There will be plenty of crafts, including a chance to decorate your own wand and brew your own potions. You can eat from one of the food trucks on-site as well as the candy shop if you can’t wait for trick-or-treating time to get your sweets on.

Lavenderland first opened in the summer of 2021 and is one of the best places, just a short drive from Vancouver to lose yourself in a sea of purple blooms.

Now, from fall photo-ops and fun festival vibes, this is one cute spot you will want to put on your Halloween bucket list this season. Tickets are $10 each for admission, and you can get them online in advance.

When: October 16,17, 23, 24, 30 and 31

Where: Lavenderland – 8460 Steveston Highway, Richmond

Tickets: Online, from $10