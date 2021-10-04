It's haunting season: Reapers is back to terrorize the Lower Mainland

It’s officially haunting season in Fraser Valley.

Reapers Haunted Attraction has returned to terrify anyone who’s feeling brave enough to visit Chilliwack.

The ultimate Halloween activity, Reapers features several spooky experiences that will ensure you never sleep again.

An insane asylum-themed haunt is filled with crazed patients and twisted doctors just waiting to get their hands on a new victim.

There is almost no light in the 22,000 square-foot maze of terror. The blacked-out attraction includes a chainsaw massacre experience, complete with real chainsaws.

Now in its 29th year, Reapers was founded by Lisa and Gary Moran, two Chilliwack residents who refer to their visitors as victims.

Tickets start at $20 per person and can be bought online in advance. Reapers is not recommended for those under the age of 10.

Where: 9423 Gibson Road, Chilliwack

When: Select dates until October 31

Tickets: Available online, starting at $20 per person