12 things to do in Vancouver this weekend: October 1 to 3

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

The first weekend of October is upon us! Make your plans with the help of our list of 12 events to check out from October 1 to 3. VIFF 2021, BC Lions, more!

What: BC’s largest cinema celebration includes more than 110 feature films, 77 shorts, and 20 events this year. All films at VIFF 2021 will be presented in-cinema, with all screenings following provincial COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Select titles will also be available for streaming across the province and country-wide on VIFF’s online streaming platform, VIFF Connect.

When: October 1 to 11, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues in-person and online via VIFF Connect

Ticket Packs and Passes: Online

What: The Sky’s No Limit – Girls Fly Too! is described as the world’s largest free gender diversity outreach event of its kind in Aviation, Aerospace, Marine and Defence. This event is open to all genders and features interactive displays about aircraft, hands-on aviation-related activities, and a treasure hunt for attendees. There will also be free helicopter flights for female first-time fliers.

All event participants aged 12 and up, display partners and volunteers will be required to show proof of being fully vaccinated to gain entry and masks will be required in all spaces deemed to be “indoors”.

When: October 2 and 3, 2021

Time: 9 am to 5:30 pm

Where: Abbotsford International Airport- 30440 Liberator Ave., Abbotsford,

Cost: Free

What: Bells and Whistles is transforming into a Bavarian-inspired beer hall to host ‘Wünderbar: An Oktobeerfest Pop-Up’ until Sunday, October 3rd. Enjoy Oktoberfest-themed attire, décor, food and drink specials during your visit. Bells and Whistles will also delight fans of classic German-styled beers by featuring local and import brews alike.

When: Now until October 3

Time: 12 pm to 10 pm (weekdays), 10 am to 10 pm (weekends)

Where: Bells and Whistles – 3296 Fraser Street, Vancouver

What: The Da Vinci Experience is described as a visual and sensory celebration that highlights Da Vinci’s life and work as a renowned artist, inventor, engineer, and innovator. The exhibition includes a 4,000 sq ft immersive experience room that uses 360-degree projections to show off Da Vinci’s original works. Projections will also be used to create a virtual reality experience of inside Da Vinci’s studio. Additionally, there will be replicas of the unique inventions and machines he created based on original drawings.

Visits will take approximately one hour and timed entry takes place every 30 minutes. The experience is open to visitors of all ages, is wheelchair friendly, and organizers stress that they’ll be following all recommendations from the Ministry of Health.

When: Now until October 31

Time: Various times from 10 am to 6:30 pm

Where: Tsawwassen Mills Shopping Mall (Entrance #3 by Restaurant Row)

Tickets: Online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps take on the San Jose Earthquakes in MLS action at BC Place.

When: October 2, 2021

Time: 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver Special is hosted by Alannah Brittany and Toddy and features some of the city’s finest comics. The October 1 show features performances by Katie-Ellen Humphries, An-Te Chu, Aaron Read, Machine Michelle, and Chelsea Lou.

When: October 1, 2021

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: 1638 Venables St, Vancouver

Cost: $20, purchase online

What: Experience and celebrate Greek culture every single day in Vancouver. The city is filled with Greek history, art, businesses, and restaurants for you to check out, and the West Broadway BIA shared some great spots with Daily Hive for you to see. Here are three ways you can experience Greek culture in the city.

When: Various days

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

What: The Great Culinary Garage Sale is hosted by Les Dames d’Escoffier, BC Chapter and features great deals on equipment and tools (some brand new) cooking tools and place settings, cookbooks and more. There will also be collectibles, vintage and estate items as well as donations from chefs and restaurants. Funds raised will go to scholarships for women and programs for children’s food education in the classroom.

When: October 3, 2021

Time: 10 am to 1 pm

Where: Picnic Pavilion behind the Kids Market on Granville Island

Cost: Free

What: In annual Halloween fashion, Maan Farms is back with its Fall Festival, including “the scariest corn maze in Canada.” Those who are brave enough are invited to venture out and check out Pitch Black, the Bloodied Corn Maze, and the Twisted Pagan Forest.

There will also be a selection of fall snacks to enjoy. Signature favourites like their double pumpkin spice cream, pumpkin spice and salted caramel apple lattes, and apple cider slushies are back. Guests will also be able to enjoy freshly-popped kettle corn, pumpkin pie, Mama Maan’s samosas, butter chicken bowls, and chai tea.

When: Select nights until October 31, 2021

Time: Hours of operation vary based on date

Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: various, available online

What: Get in the mood for Halloween by visiting Vancouver’s most magical pop-up bar. The Wizard’s Den is a boozy interactive experience. In your 90-minute sitting, you’ll get to imagine what it would be like to be at a Hogwarts party. You and your friends will have to complete challenges to unlock potion ingredients. Then, you’ll brew your concoctions with the help of the local potion master. Your ticket will get you two boozy potions plus either a mulled wine or an IPA to drink.

When: Now until October 31, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: 904 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $46, purchase online

What: BC Lions take the field against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in CFL action at BC Place on October 1.

When: October 1, 2021

Time: 7:00 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: New Vancouver restaurants are our three favourite words, so here’s the latest in local food and beverage. There are tons of establishments in and around the city that have opened for the first time recently, but how do you pick which ones are worth hitting up We’ve done the tough work for you and created this shortlist of reopenings and openings you should be paying attention to — you’re welcome, foodies.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list of new restaurants Online