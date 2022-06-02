15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: June 3 to 5

The first weekend of June is here, and we’re ready to make the most of it!

Call up a pal and head out to these 15 fantastic events happening in Vancouver from June 3 to 5. Moody Yards Grand Opening Block Party, Black Music Month Festival and more!

What: The Vancouver Whitecaps are hosting the second annual Indigenous Peoples Match this weekend at BC Place, and fans at the game will see a special club logo designed by a renowned local Indigenous artist.

xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam) weaver and graphic designer Debra Sparrow has created a commemorative logo for the Whitecaps’ National Indigenous History Month celebrations. It will be featured prominently during the team’s MLS matchup against Real Salt Lake on Saturday, June 4, and on social media throughout the month.

When: June 4, 2022

Time: 4 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Planted Expo is Canada’s largest plant-based event, celebrating all things plant-based and sustainable. Bring the whole family and discover all of the innovative products that will benefit you, our planet, and the animals we share it with.

There will be over 200 plant-based, vegan, and sustainable exhibitors to discover, explore, and sample. Plus, you can meet and learn from leading voices, incredible speakers and presenters from the plant-based movement.

When: June 4 to 5, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place

Cost: $20 for adults, $15 for youth and seniors, and free for kids. Add your second day for just $5. Purchase online

What: The 5th Black Music Month Festival showcases a lineup of emerging and established artists at The Beaumont Studios. There will also be an Art Soul Methods Afro Punk’esque Pop-Up Market on Saturday and Sunday, with BIPOC artisans, food and drinks, and more.

A live stream of the event will be available online throughout the weekend.

When: June 3 to 5, 2022 (Market on Saturday and Sunday only)

Time: Various times for concerts, 12 to 5 pm for pop-up martket

Where: The Beaumont Studios – 326 West 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $20 for concert day passes, $50 for weekend concert passes. Purchase online. By donation for the pop-up market.

What: On Saturday, June 4, from 11 am to 7 pm, stationed at the Mosaic Home Store at 3015 Murray Street, the block party will be thrown in honour of the grand opening of Moody Yards, a collection of bright and spacious two-bedroom homes along Murray Street.

The event will feature local food vendors such as Mama Said Pizza and Rocky Point Ice Cream, beverages from the many local breweries along Port Moody’s Brewers Row, and live music performances — adding even more festivities to the already vibrant community.

When: June 4, 2022

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Mosaic Home Store — 3015 Murray Street, Port Moody

Admission: Free

What: The Centre for Sustainable Food Systems operates the UBC Farm and three weekly farm markets (June through October) on campus, providing students, faculty, and staff with the chance to engage with the community and support local farming.

In addition to certified organic and farm-fresh produce and free-range eggs from the UBC Farm, the Saturday market also features various local vendors selling meat, nursery plants, baked goods, alcohol, coffee, and prepared foods, alongside food trucks and local artists.

When: Every Saturday from June 4 to November 26, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: UBC Farm (UBC’s South Campus) – 3461 Ross Drive, Vancouver

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all week long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays against the Spokane Indians. It’s a great way to enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn and all other ballpark favourites, along with a cold beer too.

Theme nights this week include Throwback Thursday, Fortis BC ‘Nooner at the Nat on Friday, Saturday Fireworks Extravaganza, and A&W Family Fun Sunday.

When: Now until June 5, 2022

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Thursday, Saturday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Cost: Select tickets available and start at $20; tickets can be purchased online, over the phone (604 872 5232) or at Nat Bailey Box Office. Admission: $20 Reserved Grandstand / $25 Box Seat / $32 WestJet Premium Plus Zone; Group discounts are also available

The Comic Strippers What: A fictitious male stripper troupe, played by a rotating roster of top improv comedians, performs a hilarious and flirtatious comedy show at the York Theatre. The audience will enjoy improvised sketches, dance breaks, and more in this semi-undressed and completely unscripted 19+ show. When: June 3, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $45, $40 each for a group of 6. Purchase online

Summer Nights in support of Zajac Ranch for Children What: The annual charity fundraiser for The Mel Jr and Marty Zajac takes over the Terminal City Club, with each room designed to showcase the wide range of experiences of a Summer abroad. Hear inspiring stories, take in live musical performances, and bid on unique silent auction items. All while enjoying unlimited cocktails, beer, wine and the cuisine of Terminal City Club set in food stations throughout the rooms. All proceeds raised will benefit the Zajac Ranch for Children, a fully inclusive summer camp where everything is accessible for children with medical conditions and disabilities. When: June 4, 2022

Time: Registration begins at 7:15 pm

Where: Terminal City Club – 837 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $169, purchase online

What: Ghosts of the Machine, an immersive multimedia exhibit at The Polygon Gallery, explores the relationships between humans, technology, and ecology.

Visitors to the Lower Lonsdale gallery will discover a new commission by Cease Wyss (Skwxwú7mesh) and works by Ho Tzu Nyen, Juliana Huxtable, Anne Duk Hee Jordan, Lu Yang, Skawennati, and Santiago Tamayo Soler.

When: Wednesday to Sunday from June 3 to August 14, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (open until 8 pm on Thursdays)

Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Admission: By donation

What: Rolla Skate Club hosts the first-ever roller derby bout at Rollerland. Cheer on your favourite athletes as Team Black faces off with Team Blue on the track.

There will be an all-ages skate before the derby and a 19+ skate afterwards, with music by DJ K-Tel to keep the party vibes going. A beer garden will also be open from 6:30 to 9:30 pm.

When: June 3, 2022

Time: 6 to 7 pm (all-ages skate), 7 to 8:30 pm (roller derby), 8:30 to 10 pm (19+ skate)

Where: Rollerland – 21 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 for all-ages early skate and spectate or spectator only, $30 for adult late skate and spectate. Purchase online

What: Vallea Lumina’s night walk lets visitors experience a heightened natural landscape of the forest through video, lighting, sound, and special effects put on by Moment Factory. The pathway through an old-growth forest lets your imagination come alive as you walk through a mysterious valley filled with enchantment on this evening excursion.

When: Select dates from now June 3 to October 30, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Cougar Mountain Basecamp, Whistler

Cost: $24.99 to $39.99, children 5 and under free. Purchase online

What: The candlelight Justin Bieber tribute concert will feature the Bieb’s extensive catalogue of hits wonderfully reinterpreted by Listeso String Quartet. The show will be put on by Fever, with two evening shows at the Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church.

When: June 4, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm

Where: Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church – 2733 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $30, purchase online

What: Fleurs de Villes FEMMES will bring a pop of bright colours and joy to Downtown Vancouver from June 3 to 12. The extraordinary activation creates a “self-guided floral trail” that decorates the neighbourhood with signature floral mannequins and unique pop-up displays.

Highlights of Fleurs de Villes FEMMES in Vancouver include music legend Sarah MacLachlan, immigrant advocate Adrienne Clarkson, First Nations wellness influencer Shayla Stonechild, and trailblazing artist Emily Carr.

When: June 3 to 12, 2022

Where: Various locations in Downtown Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Canada Men’s National Soccer Team will host Panama for an international friendly at BC Place. It’ll be the Canadian men’s national team’s first match on home soil since qualifying for the FIFA World Cup in March and their first time playing in Vancouver in over three years. Canada is ranked 38th in FIFA’s world rankings, and Panama is 61st.

Canada Soccer is sending its best players to Vancouver for the game, including Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David.

When: June 5, 2022

Time: 4 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Lower bowl seats start at $30; purchase online

What: GALLERY GEORGE presents the second Poetry Project Exhibition and Book Launch. Beedie Luminaries students’ poems will be showcased alongside the corresponding artwork by the artists in a unique and exciting showcase.