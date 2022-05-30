Locally designed Indigenous Whitecaps logo getting rave reviews online

The Vancouver Whitecaps are hosting the second annual Indigenous Peoples Match this weekend at BC Place, and fans at the game will see a special club logo designed by a renowned local Indigenous artist.

xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam) weaver and graphic designer Debra Sparrow has created a commemorative logo for the Whitecaps’ National Indigenous History Month celebrations.

It will be featured prominently during the team’s MLS matchup against Real Salt Lake on Saturday, June 4, and on social media throughout the month.

Sparrow was born and raised in the Musqueam Indian Band and is deeply involved with the revival of Musqueam weaving. She is self-taught in Salish design and jewellery-making and is the designer of the Blanketing the City public art series and Reconciliation process with Vancouver Mural Festival.

Feedback on social media for the commemorative logo has been resoundingly positive, with fans praising Sparrow and the team for the design and even asking that it be made a permanent part of the team’s kit.

The Whitecaps have announced that they will be giving away some T-shirts with Sparrow’s logo on their social media channels in the coming week.

Fans at the Indigenous Peoples Match this weekend will enjoy performances from DJ O Show and the Coastal Wolf Pack.

There will be a pre-match Jamboree on the pitch with more than 100 Indigenous youth from across the region and a March to the Match led by Vancouver Southsiders and Kwantlen First Nation member Luke Dandurand. Saturday’s Kid Captain will be Isaiah Baker-Sparrow from Hope and Health.

Baker-Sparrow is a lauded youth coach who provides mentorship and joy to underprivileged children and youth. He also co-created the “Light the Path” orange shirt design with his grandmother, Debra Sparrow, to fundraise for the community initiative.

When: June 4, 2022

Time: 4 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online