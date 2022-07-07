15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: July 8 to 10

Another weekend full of fun events around Metro Vancouver to discover. Let’s get started!

From Carnaval del Sol to Kill the Ripper, Fridays on Front, and more, here are 15 fantastic things to do from July 8 to 10. Invite your pals to join the party!

What: The city’s biggest three-day Latin American festival is the perfect opportunity to experience the richness and diversity of the unique cultures, with live music, dance performances, and delicious food to enjoy.

There are over 450 exciting artists performing throughout the weekend, and when you need to refresh yourself in between dance sessions, visit the Granville Island Brewing Beer Plaza for cold drinks, games, and live music and DJs.

And a visit to Carnaval del Sol wouldn’t be complete without trying some (or all) of the tasty food being served up. From Portuguese custard tarts to empanadas to Peruvian wings and Carnaval del bao, you’ll definitely want to bring your appetite.

When: July 8 to 10, 2022

Time: 4:30 to 10 pm (Friday), 12 to 10 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Jonathan Rodgers Park, Vancouver

Cost: Free on Friday night, $10 on Saturday and Sunday. A $15 Super Pass is also available. Free admission for children 12 years of age and under, and for seniors 65 years of age or older.

What: Fridays on Front is a huge block party that takes place on Front Street – right by Pier Park – that highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food.

Some participating food vendors will include Donuteria – the brioche-style donut shop located in downtown New West – and Italian eats from Gastronomia Italia. Local restaurants will be represented, as will a rotating roster of local food trucks. The events will also be fully licensed.

When: Every Friday from July 8 to July 22 and August 5 to August 19, 2022

Time: 5 pm to 9 pm

Where: 600 block of Front Street, New Westminster

Admission: Free

What: Vancouver Water Adventures is once again taking paddleboarders on a glowing adventure in False Creek. Every Friday and Saturday night at dusk, the 1.5-hour long Light The Night Tour embarks from Granville Island for a magical evening of glow paddleboarding.

You’ll see Vancouver at night from a whole new perspective from the water as your glowing paddleboard illuminates things around you.

When: Select nights, departure dependant on sunset times

Where: 1812 Boatlift Lane, Granville Island

Cost: $105 plus taxes

Tickets: Book online

What: While history’s most infamous killer stalks the streets of Whitechapel, a remarkable trio of women must take matters into their own hands and find, fight, and destroy a murderer.

Featuring over-the-top fight sequences, evocative sets, and sumptuous period costumes, Kill the Ripper is a darkly comic feast for the senses. From Vancouver’s “beloved” “cult sensation” Geekenders, and Affair of Honor (the Jessie-nominated company behind Soul Samurai), comes a scintillating look at what really could have befallen the murderer named Jack.

When:

Time: Doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm

Where: The Rio Theatre — 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 in advance online, $30 at the door, $40 VIP tickets in the front row.

What: The undefeated BC Lions are continuing their CFL season at BC Place in a July 9 showdown with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

It’s Family Day for the Lions, which means there will be mascot football at half-time, appearances by Leo, Roary, Pikachu, Paw Patrol other mascots at the Backyard party on Terry Fox Plaza, kids food combo specials, and a special kids run on the field post-game.

When: July 9, 2022

Time: 4 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The 34th annual Dancing on the Edge Festival features over 30 online and live stage performances by top artists from across the country. This year’s festival features recorded online performances and live shows, premieres of dance films, dance discussions, and more.

When: Now until July 16, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual and in-person performances at various venues

Cost: Pay-what-you-wish from $15 to $35 online and offsite outdoor free performances

What: The Khatsahlano Street Party will take over 10 blocks along West 4th Avenue between Burrard Street and Macdonald Street on Saturday, July 9 from 11 am to 9 pm. Presented by the Merchants of West 4th Avenue, Khatsahlano Street Party is renowned for the huge lineup of musical talent each year.

Visitors to Khatsahlano Street Party can also expect to discover a Host Nations Pavillion, artisans and vendors, street performers, local food and drink merchants, community booths and more as the festival celebrates its 10th year.

When: July 9, 2022

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: West 4th Avenue from Burrard Street to MacDonald Street

Cost: Free

What: The 12th annual Indian Summer Festival features a multitude of events, artists, and performances around the city. The theme for this year’s festival is Inner/Outer Climates and features a Grammy Award-winning musician, a boundary-pushing dance performance, award-winning filmmakers, and more

When: July 7 to 16, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Red Truck Beer Company’s Truck Stop Concert Series will see the brewery located at 295 East 1st Avenue hosting a lineup of diverse local and international talent. On July 9, enjoy performances by headliner Drake White as well as Sacha, Kadooh, Danielle Ryan, and The New Shackletons

When: July 9, 2022

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Red Truck Beer Company, 295 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $50 plus fees. Available online

What: Dance in Transit is a series of free and paid dance events happening in open-air locations around the city in July and August.

Dancers of all skill levels are invited to salsa, bachata, tango, and merengue to live DJs and take part in the interactive classes.

When: Various Fridays and Saturdays in July and August

Time: Various times

Where: šxʷƛ̓exən Xwtl’a7shn (formerly known as the Queen Elizabeth Theatre Plaza), Robson Square, and Ocean Arts on Granville Island

Cost: Free for šxʷƛ̓exən Xwtl’a7shn, $10 for Robson Square and Ocean Arts on Granville Island

What: The Vancouver Aquarium’s new interactive exhibit is called Wildlife Rescue: Miracles in Conservation, and will allow guests to have interactive experiences involving 12 endangered species.

The exhibit will feature hands-on opportunities with interactive displays allowing guests to learn about wildlife rescues through small group presentations.

When: Now until September 25, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm. Last Entry Time at 3:15 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium in Stanley Park – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Cost: Adults: $42 | Senior/Student: $36.75 | Child (3-12): $26.25 | Infant/Toddler (0-2): Free. Purchase tickets online

What: VCBW Craft Beer and Music Festival (VCBW), presented by Go RVing Canada, takes place at the PNE Fairgrounds from July 9 to 10. The weekend event will feature live entertainment, local art displays, chef pop-ups, food trucks, and lots of delicious drinks to discover.

Toronto alt-rockers Bedouin Soundclash and Vancouver-based pop artist Titus Bank are slated for Saturday, July 9. Attendees on Sunday, July 10 will take in live performances by Montreal indie rock group, Half Moon Run and Nova Scotia DJ Skratch Bastid. Vancouver-based charitable organization Music Heals will also appear at the festival.

When: July 9 and 10, 2022

Time: 2 to 7 pm

Where: PNE/Playland – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $30 for general admission and $70 for VIP. Purchase online

What: Vancouver Civic Theatres is hosting free guided tours of the historic Orpheum theatre this summer. The event is presented in partnership with the Downtown Vancouver BIA and the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame and will be sure to delight music fans, architecture enthusiasts, and history buffs.

When: Various dates from July 9 to September 24, 2022

Time: 11 am

Where: Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps take the pitch against Minnesota United on July 8 at BC Place. Plus head down early for The Warmup pre-match party, with drink specials and live music to get the Friday night fun started.

When: July 8, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Emmy Award-winning actor, writer, comedian, and rapper Chris Redd comes to New Westminster to perform at Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy. Redd is a cast member on NBC’s Saturday Night Live and stars in Peacock’s Bust Down. He also has an hour-long special in the works for HBO Max.

When: July 8 and 9, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Tickets: Various, purchase online older.