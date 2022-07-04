The biggest Latin American festival in the Pacific Northwest returns to Vancouver this weekend, and everyone is invited to enjoy the festivities at its new home in Mount Pleasant.

Celebrating its 14th anniversary, Carnaval del Sol will take place from July 8 to 10 at Jonathan Rogers Park.

The city’s biggest three-day Latin American festival is the perfect opportunity to experience the richness and diversity of the unique cultures, with live music, dance performances, and delicious food to enjoy.

The party kicks off on Friday, July 8 with Carnaval del Sol’s famous Opening Night Beer Garden, sponsored by Granville Island Brewing. Start the weekend off with an evening of food, music, games, and cold brews with friends. Tickets are free but guests are asked to register in advance.

Make plans to spend as much time as possible at Carnaval del Sol because there are lots to see and do at Jonathan Rogers Park. In fact, there are over 450 exciting artists performing throughout the weekend, including Rumba Calzada, Afro-funk band Camaro 67, Venezuelan folk group Songpati, and Sambacouver.

The iconic outdoor festival will also have plenty of family activities to discover in the New York Institute of Technology Kids Plaza, including puppet shows, Spanish storytelling and construction workshops.

Swing by the Family Plaza for an array of artists and dancers, the La Taqueria Pinche Taco Experience Plaza for mouthwatering cooking shows, and the Seniors Plaza for interactive activities. There will even be drum workshops to take part in on Saturday and Sunday.

When you need to refresh yourself in between dance sessions, visit the Granville Island Brewing Beer Plaza for cold drinks, games, and live music and DJs.

And a visit to Carnaval del Sol wouldn’t be complete without trying some (or all) of the tasty food being served up. From Portuguese custard tarts to empanadas to Peruvian wings and Carnaval del bao, you’ll definitely want to bring your appetite.

Tickets to Carnaval del Sol are on sale now, with free admission on Friday, July 8 and $10 daily general admission on Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10. There is free admission for children 12 years of age and under, and for seniors 65 years of age or older.

For those wanting to take their festival experience to the next level, there is a $15 Super Pass available which offers festival entry for both Saturday and Sunday, priority VIP entry, and access to the VIP lounge which offers a premium view of the Main Stage and complimentary refreshments.

Super Pass holders will also receive festival souvenirs including a Carnaval-branded bag, a special VIP wristband, discounts on select vendors and 15% off at the CSOL merchandise tent.

When: July 8 to 10, 2022

Time: 4:30 to 10 pm (Friday), 12 to 10 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Jonathan Rodgers Park, Vancouver

Cost: Free on Friday night, $10 on Saturday and Sunday. A $15 Super Pass is also available. Free admission for children 12 years of age and under, and for seniors 65 years of age or older.

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of Carnaval del Sol