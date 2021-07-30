15 things to do in Vancouver this long weekend: July 30 to August 2

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Thanks for the memories, July! Enjoy the upcoming long weekend with these 15 Vancouver events happening from July 30 to August 2. Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts, VanPrideFest, and more.

What: Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts presented by South Asian Arts Society goes digital all August long, with online music and dance performances, panel discussions, a visual art marketplace, dance classes, and development workshops. People are also encouraged to visit murals being created in Vancouver’s Punjabi Market.

When: August 1 to 31, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual. Murals are being created in Punjabi Market.

Cost: Free or by donation. Register online.

What: Participants are invited to tune in from a park, patio, or backyard to view a digital broadcast of the Pride Parade. Wherever you are, Vancouver Pride invites attendees to celebrate and bring the community together.

When: August 1, 2021

Time: 12 pm to 2 pm

Where: Anywhere you are and virtual

Cost: Free

What: Indigenous Artists share their works and celebrate their journey of reclamation through art in this series presented by The Arts Council of New Westminster. July 30 features Stand-Up Comedy, Poetry and Storytelling with Mitchell Saddleback.

When: July 30, 2021

Time: 6:30 pm (Friday)

Where: Centennial Lodge at Queens Park – New Westminster and livestreamed on the Art’s Council’s Facebook page

Cost: Free, register online

What: Playland is welcoming guests to enjoy attractions such as AtmosFear, Pirate Ship, Adventures in Happyland and Sweet Escape Mini Golf this summer. Play your favourite games and enjoy your favourite foods while you’re there.

Playland is operating with a number of health and safety measures in place, including enhanced cleaning procedures and sanitization, reduced visitor capacity, and cashless procedures for retail, food and beverage purchases on site. Tickets must also be purchased in advance for specific entry.

Masks are recommended for guests while waiting in lines, as well as on rides and attractions and while walking through the park. All Playland team members will be wearing masks on site.

When: Thursdays to Sundays until August 20, Select dates in September, 2021

Time: 11 am to 5 pm (Thursday to Sunday) 6 to 11 pm (Friday and Saturday)

Where: Playland — 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $29.50 to $39.50, Children 3 and under free. Book online

What: Time to stretch out those legs and hit the great outdoors. Rain or shine, it’s a fine time to chase some views and conquer the trails. To get you started, we’ve put together a bumper list of hikes of all varieties across Metro Vancouver, the North Shore, Bowen Island, the Fraser Valley, and the Sea-To-Sky. From lush green forests to roaring waterfalls, from rocky beaches to epic sunsets, you’re sure to find some inspiration to get you outdoors.

When: Any day

Time: Any time

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: Three COVID-safe, pop-up Pride Lounges are coming to downtown Vancouver. They’ll be taking place across from Jim Deva Plaza, Stanley Park Brewpub, and šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square at the Vancouver Art Gallery. Groups of up to six people can book two-hour time slots to enjoy drinks, as well as lounge-style entertainment featuring drag performers. Tickets are required for this 19+ event.

When: July 30 to August 1, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Downtown Vancouver

Cost: $10, purchase online

What: Shipyards Live is a summer series that will feature live music, food, activities, and vendors. Visitors to the outdoor event can expect food trucks and live music on each day of the festival, including a wide range of genres like R&B, soul, funk, country, pop, jazz, and Brazilian Samba. Additionally, there will be a number of artisans and artists with their work on display and available for purchase.

When: Fridays and Saturdays from July 30 to September 18, 2021

Time: Throughout the day until 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards – 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Harmony Arts Festival returns to West Vancouver with a celebration of visual, culinary, and performing arts. The event features 32 beachside concerts, 46 art market vendors, food trucks and more. Harmony Arts Festival will be run in accordance with COVID-19 protocols as set by the Provincial Health Officer.

When: July 30 to August 8, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Argyle Avenue between 14th and 16th Streets, West Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Sitting down with a cup of perfectly brewed coffee is great any time of day. After all, coffee is more than just a pick-me-up, it’s a way of life for many Vancouverites.

Here are 10 great coffee spots in and around Vancouver on the Dished Restaurant Guide. And don’t forget to order yourself a tasty treat or delicious meal while you’re at it.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various coffee shops across Metro Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list of coffee shops Online

What: The theme of the 2021 Queer Arts Festival is DISPERSED: it’s not easy being green. The hybrid lineup of visual art, performance, music, literary and workshop events will feature artists exploring apocalyptic fear and dread and transforming them into art and social change.

When: Now until August 13, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual and in-person events

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The festival boasts more than three kilometres of flowered pathways throughout the field. Visitors can find three display gardens with 42 varieties of sunflowers, over 50 types of dahlias, eight varieties of gladiolas, and a large bed of wildflowers. There will be plenty of chances to grab an insta-worthy photo, with other popular returning features include self-pick sunflowers, a field-side store with fresh and potted sunflowers, sunflower seeds and bulbs, and plenty of snacks and drinks available on-site.

In order to ensure a safe experience for guests, the festival will implement a limited hourly capacity. There will also be hand-sanitizing stations and cleaning of frequent high-touch areas.

When: Now until September 6, 2021

Time: Hours of operation vary based on date

Where: 41310 Yale Road, Chilliwack, British Columbia

Tickets: Available online

What: Get out to Tsawwassen for swimming pool shenanigans with family and friends at Big Splash Water Slide Park. Like they did last year, the park will continue to operate at a limited capacity, with a COVID-19 safety plan in place. They’ll also be conducting temperature checks and screenings for all guests and employees at entry. Sanitizing stations have also been added. Big Splash also offers a fully licensed bar and patio, and two eateries available on site. You can also reserve a private table, tent, or cabana.

When: Now until September 6, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Big Splash Water Slide Park – 4775 Nulelum Way, Tsawwassen

Cost: Various, buy online

What: Visitors will find over 25 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday until October 30, 2021

Time: 10 to 10:30 am (those vulnerable to COVID-19), 10:30 to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: 50 E 30th Ave and Ontario St, Vancouver

What: Early Music Vancouver’s Vancouver Bach Festival is one of the largest festivals of its kind in North America. This year’s lineup features virtual and in-person events, including concert films, live recording sessions and outdoor concerts.

When: Now until August 6, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual and in-person events

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Take a trip back in time to the 1920s at Burnaby Village Museum. Exhibits are open with staff to interact with and learn from. Plus visit the Jesse Love Farmhouse to experience a historic family home, see the Interurban Tram Car #1223 in the Tram Barn, and more.

Currently, only residents of the Fraser Health region may book visits to the museum as per restrictions from the Provincial Health Officer.

When: Tuesday-Sunday and Statutory Holidays until September 6, 2021

Time: 11 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Burnaby Village Museum – 6501 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby

Cost: Free, advance online reservation required