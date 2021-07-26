Everything new at Playland that you have to check out this summer

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

There’s no other place that screams summer in Vancouver than Playland!

The exhilarating rides for all levels of thrillseekers. The exciting games with fun prizes to win. And so much delicious food to enjoy!

The PNE recently announced that it will return in August with a smaller, in-person Fair, but there are still lots of new things to check out at Playland all summer long!

To help you plan your Playland adventure, here is a checklist of four fun new things to check out this year.

Adventures in Happyland

Playland and BCAA are taking visitors on a magical journey this summer. Go down the rabbit hole into a storybook world and meet enchanted creatures, discover a neon forest, attend a tea time, take selfies in the unique world, and escape the labyrinth. The Adventures in Happyland exhibit is included with Playland passes and is available for this summer only.

Sweet Escape Mini Golf

Mini golf fans will want to grab a putter and check out this newly themed course at Playland. Sweet Escape Mini Golf is delightfully decorated with giant lollipops, candies and pieces of cake. Take on your friends as you cross over bridges, putt past the water feature, and explore Candy Cane Forest.

New Gourmet Hot Dogs

In honour of the recent International Hot Dog Day, Playland has launched an all-new, all-delicious gourmet hot dog menu. Bring your appetite to Coaster Dogs to try the entire lineup, including the Beast Bite Mac & Cheese Dog, the Southern Comfort Dog, Canadian Pizza Dog, Hawaiian Dog, and the classic Original Dog.

Ride Side Bar & Patio

For those needing a break from the sun, sidle up to the Ride Side Bar & Patio to refresh with frozen drinks such as Frosé and Moscow Mule from Thursday to Sunday 12 pm to 5 pm. Playland patrons can also enjoy an Aperol spritz on the patio, as well as a variety of popular beer, wine, and ready-to-drink beverages. And each day will feature Happy Hour specials from 3 to 4:30 pm.

Visitors can roam the entirety of Playland with an alcoholic beverage on Friday and Saturday nights from 6 pm to close. Guests of all ages are still welcome to enjoy Playland but ID is required to purchase an alcoholic beverage.

Playland is operating with a number of health and safety measures in place, including enhanced cleaning procedures and sanitization, reduced visitor capacity and cashless procedures for retail, food and beverage purchases on site. Tickets must also be purchased in advance for specific entry.

Masks are recommended for guests while waiting in lines, as well as on rides and attractions and while walking through the park. All Playland team members will be wearing masks on site.

Playland will be open Thursday through Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm as well as on Friday & Saturday nights from 6 to 11 pm. Tickets are $29.50 for kids and $39.50 for thrill rides and must be purchased online in advance.

When: Thursdays to Sundays until August 20, 2021 Select dates in September 2021

Time: 11 am to 5 pm (Thursday to Sunday) 6 to 11 pm (Friday and Saturday)

Where: Playland — 2901 E Hastings St, Vancouver

Cost: $29.50 to $39.50, Children 3 and under free. Book online

