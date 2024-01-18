15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: January 19 to 21
Find your weekend vibes with our checklist of 15 fantastic things to do around Vancouver!
There are lots to see and do from January 19 to 21, including epic concerts, hilarious comedy, and more.
For more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.
And to stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!
PuSh International Performing Arts Festival 2024
What: PuSh International Performing Arts Festival is back for its 20th groundbreaking year in Vancouver this winter, and it promises a lineup of works for every type of live arts enthusiast.
The Lower Mainland’s signature, mid-winter cultural event is described as a “manifesto for live art,” with works featuring personal accounts of resistance and acts of vulnerability. Guests will also explore themes such as migration, displacement, labour, injustice, and artificial intelligence during the performances.
When: January 18 to February 4, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various venues
Tickets and Passes: $16.75-$39 plus free events and top-tier ticket options available for Pli, at the Playhouse. Purchase online
Fable, Wilet, and Mala the Brand Warehouse Sale
What: Shop the Fable, Wilet, and Mala the Brand Warehouse sale and save up to 70% on sustainable homeware, linen bedding and accessories, and hand-poured candles. It’s on for only three days, so don’t miss out on the fantastic deals.
Fable’s warehouse is just a five-minute walk from the Gilmore SkyTrain Station or a 15-minute walk from Brentwood Town Centre. There is limited parking available in front of the warehouse entrance, so if you’re unable to find a spot, Fable suggests that shoppers park in the public lot beside the White Spot on Gilmore Avenue.
When: January 19 to 21, 2024
Time: 10 to 6 pm (Friday and Saturday), 10 am to 4 pm (Sunday)
Where: Unit 2 – 4141 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby (Entrance on Gilmore Avenue
Admission: Free
Vancity Comedy Extravaganza Vol. 6
What: The sixth edition of Dino Archie’s Vancity Comedy Extravaganza takes place on January 20, 2024, at the Vogue Theatre. Comedy fans will enjoy a loaded lineup featuring award-winning stand-ups, Just For Laughs veterans, viral sensations, and more.
Dino Archie is a Fresno, California-born comic who was the winner of the 36th Seattle International Comedy Competition. He has performed as part of the Just For Laughs Russell Peters Gala and The Nasty Show and has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and Adam Devine’s House Party.
When: January 20, 2024
Time: Doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm
Where: Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $29.50 to $42.50; purchase online.
Dine Out Vancouver 2024
What: Foodies rejoice! The annual Dine Out Vancouver is right around the corner, and it’s bringing with it a calendar full of unmissable culinary events and experiences.
The much-loved festival is marking its 22nd year celebrating the city’s world-renowned food and drink scene. Hundreds of restaurants (the largest amount for a festival of its kind in all of Canada!) will offer delectable multi-course dinners at affordable, fixed-price points.
When: January 17 to February 4, 2024
Where: At participating restaurants all over the city. (Restaurants revealed January 9)
Price: Fixed menus range from $20 to $65 per person
Plan the perfect winter first date
What: Love is in the air this winter and there are plenty of things for new lovebirds to see and do in Vancouver. Especially with Valentine’s Day just around the corner.
But it can be stressful trying to figure out where to go for a first date, especially if you’re just getting to know someone.
We’re here to help you out with a list of fun places around the city where you can take your new special someone this winter to ensure you both have a fun time.
When: Various days of operation
Time: Various hours of operation
Where: Various locations across Vancouver. See the list online.
Ryan & Seth Fest 2024
What: Hollywood Theatre is hosting a movie marathon featuring two of the city’s biggest homegrown talents.
The classic art deco movie theatre in Kitsilano is presenting Ryan & Seth Fest 2024 on Saturday, January 20, and Sunday, January 21.
It’s a great opportunity to see some of Vancouver-born Reynolds and Rogen’s box office hits and cult classics. And as these films are part of Hollywood Theatre’s Dinner And A Movies series, you can enjoy some of Nuba’s delicious meals as well.
When: January 20 and 21, 2024
Time: Doors at 6 pm, screenings at 7 and 9 pm
Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver
Cost: $85-95 plus fees for Dinner and A Movie, $10 for one ticket, or $15 for two tickets for just the film. Purchase online.
Instant Theatre’s Pop Up! Improv Comedy
What: Pop Up! is a long-form improv showcase by Instant Theatre presented as a series of hilarious, spontaneous performances around Vancouver. Head down to Slice of Life Gallery to inspire IT and special guests Embezzlement and Queerprov with your suggestions.
When: January 19, 2024
Time: 9 pm
Where: Slice of Life Art Gallery – 1636 Venables Street, Vancouver
Cost: $20 plus fees. Purchase Online
Vancouver Canucks
What: The Canucks continue the march to the NHL playoffs with home games against the Arizona Coyotes on January 18 and Toronto Maple Leafs on January 20 at Rogers Arena.
When: January 18 and 20, 2024
Time: 7 pm (Thursday), 4 pm (Saturday)
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Quirk-e Showcase: The Queer Imaging and Riting Kollective for Elders
What: Vancouver Public Library hosts a performance and panel showcase of Quirk-E, the Queer Imaging and Riting Kollective for Elders. Enjoy tea and coffee with a number of the Kollective’s members and learn about the variety of artistic productions they have created over the past 17 years.
When: January 20, 2024
Time: 1 to 3 pm
Where: Vancouver Public Library Central Branch – 350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free, register online
Go on a beautiful winter walk in the park
What: The new year has just begun, and it’s the perfect time to go for a winter walk in one of Metro Vancouver’s beautiful parks.
Not only is it a great way to stay active during the chilly months, but you’ll get a chance to discover some of the finest green spaces around the region. Majestic forests, stunning ocean views, and more parks to enjoy.
When: Any day, but dress for the weather
Time: Various hours of operation
Where: Various parks across Metro Vancouver. See the list online.
Dine Out Vancouver at the Vancouver Aquarium Pop-Up
What: Dine Out participants will have the one-of-a-kind chance to dine among the unique aquatic creatures at the Vancouver Aquarium.
Guests will be able to enjoy a three-course meal prepared by the aquarium’s culinary team as well as a selection of British Columbian wine and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase.
When: January 19 to 21, January 26 to 28. and February 2 to 4, 2024
Time: 7 to 9 pm. Dinner starts at 7:30 pm
Where: Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way, Stanley Park, Vancouver
Tickets: $125 per person; $100 for members
Vancouver Giants vs Kelowna Rockets
What: Vancouver Giants face off the the Kelowna Rockets this weekend at Langley Events Centre. Cheer them on in the fast-paced WHL action.
When: January 21, 2024
Time: 2 pm
Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley
Cost: Various, purchase online
Hotel Mira
What: Vancouver rockers Hotel Mira, formerly known as JPNSGRLS, finds inspiration from many different places, including film, literature, theatre, stand-up, and of course, music. The group is made up of Charlie Kerr, Mike Noble, Clark Grieve, and Cole George, and perform at the Commodore on January 19.
When: January 19, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $25 plus fees in advance, purchase online
IndigiDivas
What: Indigenous singers Melody Courage, Rebecca Cuddy, and Michelle Lafferty bring traditional stories and operatic hits to life at the Orpheum. The IndigiDivas event is conducted by Janna Sailor and is presented in collaboration with the Allegra Chamber Orchestra.
Partial proceeds from the live concert will help support Indigenous-led social programs in Vancouver.
When: January 21, 2024
Time: 2 pm
Where: The Orpheum Theatre – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices on a sliding scale, purchase online. Free for First Nations and Indigenous patrons.
Dine Out East Van Brunch Crawl
Using a “digital passport” as your guide, you’ll be able to enjoy the variety of dishes and beverages, which may include juices, smoothies, coffees, eggs benny’s, pancakes, french toast, omelettes, hash browns, brunch pizza, meats, seafood, baked goods, desserts, and so much more. Each participating restaurant will be serving up Tasting Plates for guests to enjoy, and you will have a chance to visit many different types of restaurants throughout the event. Visit each of the participating restaurants at your leisure by car or transit.
When: January 21, 2024
Where: Participating restaurants
Price: Starting at $76.35
Plus here’s an event happening soon that you need to get on your radar!
Taboo Everything To Do With Sex Show
What: A fully inclusive 18+ event, Taboo Everything To Do With Sex Show is an upscale adult playground dedicated to enhancing lifestyles, romance, personal betterment, and all things taboo. Experience live entertainment, unique shopping, fashion shows, and seminars, plus check out the inaugural iWell Expo.
When: February 2 to 4, 2024
Time: 5 pm to midnight (Friday), 1 pm to midnight (Saturday), Noon to 5 pm (Sunday)
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East Building – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $30, purchase online