15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: January 19 to 21

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Find your weekend vibes with our checklist of 15 fantastic things to do around Vancouver!

There are lots to see and do from January 19 to 21, including epic concerts, hilarious comedy, and more.

For more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

And to stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!

What: PuSh International Performing Arts Festival is back for its 20th groundbreaking year in Vancouver this winter, and it promises a lineup of works for every type of live arts enthusiast.

The Lower Mainland’s signature, mid-winter cultural event is described as a “manifesto for live art,” with works featuring personal accounts of resistance and acts of vulnerability. Guests will also explore themes such as migration, displacement, labour, injustice, and artificial intelligence during the performances.

When: January 18 to February 4, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues

Tickets and Passes: $16.75-$39 plus free events and top-tier ticket options available for Pli, at the Playhouse. Purchase online

What: Shop the Fable, Wilet, and Mala the Brand Warehouse sale and save up to 70% on sustainable homeware, linen bedding and accessories, and hand-poured candles. It’s on for only three days, so don’t miss out on the fantastic deals.

Fable’s warehouse is just a five-minute walk from the Gilmore SkyTrain Station or a 15-minute walk from Brentwood Town Centre. There is limited parking available in front of the warehouse entrance, so if you’re unable to find a spot, Fable suggests that shoppers park in the public lot beside the White Spot on Gilmore Avenue.

When: January 19 to 21, 2024

Time: 10 to 6 pm (Friday and Saturday), 10 am to 4 pm (Sunday)

Where: Unit 2 – 4141 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby (Entrance on Gilmore Avenue

Admission: Free

Vancity Comedy Extravaganza Vol. 6 What: The sixth edition of Dino Archie’s Vancity Comedy Extravaganza takes place on January 20, 2024, at the Vogue Theatre. Comedy fans will enjoy a loaded lineup featuring award-winning stand-ups, Just For Laughs veterans, viral sensations, and more. Dino Archie is a Fresno, California-born comic who was the winner of the 36th Seattle International Comedy Competition. He has performed as part of the Just For Laughs Russell Peters Gala and The Nasty Show and has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and Adam Devine’s House Party. When: January 20, 2024

Time: Doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $29.50 to $42.50; purchase online.

What: Foodies rejoice! The annual Dine Out Vancouver is right around the corner, and it’s bringing with it a calendar full of unmissable culinary events and experiences.

The much-loved festival is marking its 22nd year celebrating the city’s world-renowned food and drink scene. Hundreds of restaurants (the largest amount for a festival of its kind in all of Canada!) will offer delectable multi-course dinners at affordable, fixed-price points.

When: January 17 to February 4, 2024

Where: At participating restaurants all over the city. (Restaurants revealed January 9)

Price: Fixed menus range from $20 to $65 per person

Plan the perfect winter first date What: Love is in the air this winter and there are plenty of things for new lovebirds to see and do in Vancouver. Especially with Valentine’s Day just around the corner. But it can be stressful trying to figure out where to go for a first date, especially if you’re just getting to know someone. We’re here to help you out with a list of fun places around the city where you can take your new special someone this winter to ensure you both have a fun time. When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various locations across Vancouver. See the list online. Ryan & Seth Fest 2024 What: Hollywood Theatre is hosting a movie marathon featuring two of the city’s biggest homegrown talents. The classic art deco movie theatre in Kitsilano is presenting Ryan & Seth Fest 2024 on Saturday, January 20, and Sunday, January 21. It’s a great opportunity to see some of Vancouver-born Reynolds and Rogen’s box office hits and cult classics. And as these films are part of Hollywood Theatre’s Dinner And A Movies series, you can enjoy some of Nuba’s delicious meals as well. When: January 20 and 21, 2024

Time: Doors at 6 pm, screenings at 7 and 9 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $85-95 plus fees for Dinner and A Movie, $10 for one ticket, or $15 for two tickets for just the film. Purchase online. Instant Theatre’s Pop Up! Improv Comedy What: Pop Up! is a long-form improv showcase by Instant Theatre presented as a series of hilarious, spontaneous performances around Vancouver. Head down to Slice of Life Gallery to inspire IT and special guests Embezzlement and Queerprov with your suggestions. When: January 19, 2024

Time: 9 pm

Where: Slice of Life Art Gallery – 1636 Venables Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20 plus fees. Purchase Online Vancouver Canucks What: The Canucks continue the march to the NHL playoffs with home games against the Arizona Coyotes on January 18 and Toronto Maple Leafs on January 20 at Rogers Arena. When: January 18 and 20, 2024

Time: 7 pm (Thursday), 4 pm (Saturday)

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online Quirk-e Showcase: The Queer Imaging and Riting Kollective for Elders What: Vancouver Public Library hosts a performance and panel showcase of Quirk-E, the Queer Imaging and Riting Kollective for Elders. Enjoy tea and coffee with a number of the Kollective’s members and learn about the variety of artistic productions they have created over the past 17 years. When: January 20, 2024

Time: 1 to 3 pm

Where: Vancouver Public Library Central Branch – 350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

Go on a beautiful winter walk in the park What: The new year has just begun, and it’s the perfect time to go for a winter walk in one of Metro Vancouver’s beautiful parks. Not only is it a great way to stay active during the chilly months, but you’ll get a chance to discover some of the finest green spaces around the region. Majestic forests, stunning ocean views, and more parks to enjoy. When: Any day, but dress for the weather

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various parks across Metro Vancouver. See the list online. Dine Out Vancouver at the Vancouver Aquarium Pop-Up What: Dine Out participants will have the one-of-a-kind chance to dine among the unique aquatic creatures at the Vancouver Aquarium. Guests will be able to enjoy a three-course meal prepared by the aquarium’s culinary team as well as a selection of British Columbian wine and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. When: January 19 to 21, January 26 to 28. and February 2 to 4, 2024

Time: 7 to 9 pm. Dinner starts at 7:30 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way, Stanley Park, Vancouver

Tickets: $125 per person; $100 for members Vancouver Giants vs Kelowna Rockets What: Vancouver Giants face off the the Kelowna Rockets this weekend at Langley Events Centre. Cheer them on in the fast-paced WHL action. When: January 21, 2024

Time: 2 pm

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online Hotel Mira What: Vancouver rockers Hotel Mira, formerly known as JPNSGRLS, finds inspiration from many different places, including film, literature, theatre, stand-up, and of course, music. The group is made up of Charlie Kerr, Mike Noble, Clark Grieve, and Cole George, and perform at the Commodore on January 19. When: January 19, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 plus fees in advance, purchase online