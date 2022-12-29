20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this long weekend: December 30 to January 2
So long 2022 and hello 2023!
The new year is finally here so let’s make the most of this celebratory weekend. Here are 20 fun events to check out in Vancouver from December 30 to January 2. New Year’s Eve parties, CONTACT Winter Music Festival, and more.
And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.
Circus3’s New Year’s Eve Variety Show
What: Comedian Daniel Zindler hosts Circus3’s New Year’s Eve Variety Show. The family-friendly event features circus acrobats and a number of surprises during the 75-minute show. The event concludes with Vancouver’s largest and tallest balloon drop, leaving you with enough time to head to your next shindig or head home to put the kids (or yourselves) to bed.
When: December 31, 2022
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Starts at $35 for adults and $33 for children 2 to 11. Purchase online
Wes World: 10 Films by Wes Anderson
What: Vancouver International Film Festival’s Wes World: 10 Films by Wes Anderson is a celebration at VIFF Centre – Vancity Theatre that features all 10 of Wes Anderson’s films.
An opening night party will be held on Wednesday, December 21 along with a screening of Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel, which earned him his first Oscar nominations for Best Director and Best Picture. Dress up in your best Wes Anderson-inspired costume as there will be chances to win prizes. The festive celebration will also feature trivia, a poster gallery, an exclusive cocktail, and more.
When: Now until January 5, 2023
Time: Various times. See the full schedule online.
Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $10 for students and accessible pricing, $13 for seniors, and $15 for adults. Three-pack of tickets available for $27-$30. Purchase online
Stiles & Drewe’s The 3 Little Pigs
What: A “Great Big Little Broadway Show” for audiences of three years and up. This musical by the award-winning duo of Stiles and Drewe features three little superstar Piglets, their devoted single-parent Mom, and a misunderstood Big Bad Wolf. Presented by Carousel Theatre for Young People.
When: Now to December 30, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: Waterfront Theatre – 1412 Cartwright Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $18-$35, purchase online
NYE 2023 at Science World
What: Science World will be transformed into an elegant party sphere on New Year’s Eve with three rooms of energetic music on two floors.
This year’s party is set to feature eight of the city’s top DJs and performers; mesmerizing lighting, visuals, and sound that will have you dancing as soon as you arrive; and one of the city’s biggest countdowns to bring in 2023!
When: December 31, 2022
Time: 9 pm to 2:30 am
Where: Science World — 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $80 — available here
Holiday Hi-Light Festival
What: Park and Tilford Garden is once again hosting the Holiday Hi-Lights Festival. The Festival includes the grand lighting of 50,000 LED lights and beautiful light sculptures including a 20ft tall reindeer by the Mayor. Admission is free and hot chocolates, goodie bags, and treats will also be offered. Weekend entertainment includes fire engine rides on Saturdays and Christmas carolers.
You can also enter Park & Tilford’s 12 days of giveaways through Instagram or enter at the garden for a chance to win amazing Lego sets.
When: Now until December 31, 2022
Time: Until 10 pm
Where: Park & Tilford Gardens – 333 Brooksbank Avenue, North Vancouver
Admission: Free
Paul Anthony’s Talent Time: New Year’s Eve Celebration
What: Hosts Paul Anthony and Ryan Biel present a comedy, variety, and chat show that celebrates all the best and worst of this past year. Featuring the senior entertainment troupe The Versatiles, saxophonist Gabriel Regehr, Vancouver tap society, and more.
The evening continues with a video dance party and midnight celebrations for every time zone across Canada.
When: December 31, 2022
Time: 9 pm to late
Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver
Tickets: $30 General Admission, $40 VIP. Purchase online
Vancouver Polar Bear Swim 2022
What: Start off 2023 the right way by plunging into the Pacific Ocean to ring in the New Year. The 103rd Vancouver Polar Bear Swim is officially returning to English Bay on Sunday, January 1.
The official plunge takes place at 2:30 pm, while festivities run from noon to 4 pm. Those who register for the event online can also receive a commemorative certificate.
When: January 1, 2023
Time: Noon to 4 pm; Official swim at 2:30 pm
Where: English Bay Beach – Beach Avenue between Gilford Street and Bidwell Street
Cost: Free. Participants are encouraged to register online.
CONTACT Winter Music Festival
What: CONTACT Winter Music Festival is taking over BC Place this month and the lineup features some of the world’s biggest EDM stars.
This year’s headliners include Grammy Award-winning artist and producer duo The Chainsmokers, acclaimed English DJ Trio Above & Beyond, and two-time Juno winners Loud Luxury from London, Ontario.
When: December 29 and 30, 2022
Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Hotel Belmont presents Disco NYE
What: Welcome in 2023 in style with The Basement’s NYE House Party. The party of the year will start at 9 pm and run right through to 4 am, so bring your best dance shoes and moves to the shindig.
When: December 31, 2022
Time: 9 pm to late
Where: The Basement at Hotel Belmont MGallery — 654 Nelson Street, Vancouver
Cost: $35 plus fees, purchase online
Whistler Blackcomb Fire & Ice
What: Fire & Ice is presented by Whistler-Blackcomb, in partnership with the Resort Municipality of Whistler and Tourism Whistler. The live event features a thrilling mix of live music, fire, and pyrotechnics.
Head to Skiers Plaza at Whistler Village base between Whistler & Excalibur Gondolas to see world-class athletes flipping and twisting through a burning ring of fire. You will even see Whistler Blackcomb Snow School’s finest pros bust out their best moves.
The New Year’s Eve extravaganza will wrap up at 9 pm with a first-class fireworks display.
When: December 31, 2022, then every Sunday from January 8 to March 12, 2023. (No show on January 1)
Time: 8:30 pm (New Year’s Eve), 7 pm (January 8 to March 12, 2023)
Where: Skiers Plaza at Whistler Village base between Whistler & Excalibur Gondolas
Cost: Free
Year In Review and New Year’s Rockin’ Eve at The Improv Centre
What: The Improv Centre will also be taking a look back at the year that was with its popular Year In Review. The talented improvisers will take you on a journey back through the fun, strange, and unique happenings of 2022.
The holiday hilarity wraps up on December 31 as The Improv Centre rings in 2023 with a special New Year’s Rockin’ Eve event.
When: Now until December 31, 2022
Time: 7:30 pm (Year In Review), 9:30 and 11:15 pm (New Year’s Eve)
Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $25.50 to $32.50, purchase online
Bright Nights at Stanley Park 2022
What: There is plenty of family fun and holiday cheer in Stanley Park throughout December. Visitors will be treated to stunning light displays, including returning favourites like the giant red reindeer, a vintage fire truck, and the tunnel of lights in the plaza.
Admission to Bright Nights this year is by donation, with all proceeds benefiting the Burn Fund.
When: Now until January 1, 2023 (closed on December 25)
Time: 4 to 10 pm
Where: Pipeline Road in Stanley Park, via the West Georgia Street park entrance
Admission: By donation
The Jinkx & Dela Holiday Show
What: Drag Queens BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon from RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars bring their newest holiday show to Vancouver. Fans can expect a fabulous spectacle in the show co-written and co-created by the duo and directed by BenDeLaCreme, with whip-smart comedy, brand-new songs, and annual favourites.
When: December 30, 2022
Time: Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm
Where: Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $65, purchase online
New Year’s Eve at the Hollywood Theatre with The Gay Agenda
What: Hollywood Theatre is throwing a New Year’s Eve bash with The Gay Agenda. The “black and white journey of avant-garde chaos and revelry” features cocktails, drag performers and go-go dancers, a photo booth, a balloon drop, and more delights.
When: December 31, 2022
Time: 9 pm to 4 am
Where: Hollywood Theatre — 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver
Cost: $55 plus fees, purchase online
Bear Creek Park Christmas Train
What: Bear Creek Park Train presents its annual Winterfest celebrations throughout December, with passengers able to climb aboard the Daytime Santa Express and the Christmas Night Train.
Whichever ride you choose, you’ll climb aboard Eddy the Engine for a colourful and delightful journey at one of Surrey’s most popular parks.
When: Now until December 31, 2022
Time: Daytime Santa Express from 10 am to 4:30 pm, Christmas Night Train from 6 to 9 pm
Where: Bear Creek Park & Mini Golf – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey
Price: $12.60 per person, children 2 and under are free
Rollin Flirty – Sexy New Year’s Skate Party
What: Have a wheely great New Year’s Eve with Rolla Skate Club. DJs Kosmic Kitty Skylar Love!, and special guest DJ Evilyn13 host an evening of devious delights, rollerskating, dancing, and alluring live performances on the pole, in the air, and on the dancefloor. For ages 19+ with an Eye Candy sweet treat candy bar as well as complimentary bubbles at midnight.
When: December 31, 2022
Time: 9 pm to 1 am (19+)
Where: Rollerland at the PNE – 21 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $69, purchase online
East Van Panto: The Little Mermaid
What: East Van Panto’s The Little Mermaid invites guests to dive under the sea for its 10th anniversary. Follow along as Ariel falls in love with a teenage per-person, makes a questionable deal with a devilish octopus, and helps to save the ocean from a mysterious purple slime. Written by Sonja Bennett with music by Veda Hille and direction by Meg Roe.
When: Now until January 1, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: In-person at York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver plus online on-demand
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
NYE Dinner at The Living Room
What: The Living Room Lounge is helping guests ring in the new year with a three-course meal including a cocktail, wine pairing, and glass of champagne. This deal can be enjoyed while listening to live music and DJs and experiencing some NYE surprises from The Living room team.
When: December 31, 2022
Time: 4 pm to late
Where: The Living Room at Hotel Belmont MGallery — 654 Nelson Street, Vancouver
Cost: $85, book online
New Year’s Eve at Robson Square Ice Rink and The Shipyards Skate Plaza
What: Both The Shipyards Skate Plaza and Robson Square Ice Rink will be hosting live entertainment on New Year’s Eve to help skaters glide into the new year.
Robson Square
When: Open daily until the end of the season
Time: 9 am to 9 pm (Sunday to Thursday), 9 am to 11 pm (Friday and Saturday. Holiday hours vary
Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver, beneath Robson Street and Howe Street
Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your own skates. (Skate rentals are $5, and rentals end 30 minutes before closing time.)
The Shipyards Skate Plaza
When: Daily until the end of the season
Time: 1 to 8 pm
Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver
Admission: FREE, skate rentals are available at a cost of $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)