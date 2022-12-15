Events

15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: December 16 to 18

Dec 15 2022, 3:00 pm
15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: December 16 to 18
The weekend wonderland is upon us, and we’re excited to make the most of the festive season!

Here are 20 exciting events to check out in Metro Vancouver from December 16 to 18, including the Vancouver Warriors, Christmas with Chor Leoni, and more!

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

PNE Winter Fair and Holiday Night Concerts

A Jann Arden Christmas

Jann Arden

What: The Pacific National Exhibition is hosting the PNE Winter Fair, described as the most unique winter fair in all of BC. For 10 days, there will be indoor concerts to attend, holiday-themed food and drinks to sip, a cute seasonal marketplace, light displays, and more.

Holiday Night Concerts scheduled for this year include The Tenors, Tom Cochrane, Holly Cole, Jann Arden, Dionne Warwick, Johnny Reid, and other renowned talents.

When: Now until December 23, 2022
Time: 4:30 to 10 pm
Where: Hastings Park – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Cost: $12-$15 in advance, purchase online. Holiday night concert tickets can also be purchased online

It’s a Wonderful Life Food Bank Fundraiser Event

What: The Greater Vancouver Food Bank and Vancouver International Film Festival are partnering for a special fundraiser screening of It’s a Wonderful Life at the Vancity Theatre on Sunday, December 18. All proceeds go to GVFB to feed those most in need this holiday season.

When: December 18, 2022
Time: 1:30 pm
Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $10, or increase your support by purchasing tickets at $15, $20, or $25. Purchase online

Vancouver Warriors vs Calgary Roughnecks

What: The Vancouver Warriors kick off the new National Lacrosse League season at Rogers Arena with a December 16 matchup against the Calgary Roughnecks.

When: December 16, 2022
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online

Goh Ballet Presents The Nutcracker

Goh Ballet's The Nutcracker

Goh Ballet’s The Nutcracker/Submitted

What: Goh Ballet, an internationally renowned and locally owned organization, is celebrating its 12th anniversary of The Nutcracker from December 15 to 18.

There are five performances to catch this holiday season, each featuring live music by the Vancouver Opera Orchestra and a diverse cast of over 200 dancers aged 6 to 73.

When: December 15 to 18, 2022
Time: 7:30 pm (Thursday, Friday, Saturday), 2 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street
Tickets: Various prices, purchase at GohNutcracker.com

Vancouver International Black Film Festival 2022

What: The second Vancouver International Black Film Festival, created by the Fabienne Colas Foundation, features an opening night red carpet screening of Jennifer Njeri Gatero’s Nairobby, the award-winning BEING BLACK IN CANADA short film series, the VIBFF Black Market, and more for film lovers to enjoy.

VIBFF aims to amplify black voices and challenge conventions while encouraging the independent film industry and promoting films on the reality of Black people from around the world.

When: December 16 to 20, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: Virtual and in-person at the VIFF Vancity Theatre and Studio Theatre
Cost: $20 for Opening Night in-person tickets, $12 for regular screening, $45 for an all-access pass. Purchase online

Lara Beitz

What: Lara Beitz is the winner of Milwaukee’s Funniest Comic and has appeared on shows such as Comedy Central’s LIGHTS OUT, Fox’s Laughs, and The Late Late Show with James Corden. She has also been featured at Oddball Comedy Festival, The Chicago Women’s Funny Festival, and MidwestFest.

When: December 15 to 18, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster
Tickets: Various, purchase online

CP Holiday Train

holiday train

CP Holiday Train/ Facebook

What: The 24th edition of the CP Holiday Train is making a number of highly anticipated stops in Metro Vancouver this weekend The massive, brightly decorated train will bring holiday cheer to the region while raising money, food, and awareness for food banks.

Metro Vancouver cities included on this year’s cross-country festive tour include Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Port Moody, and Port Coquitlam. Attendees at each stop will enjoy a free concert by chart-topping country singer McKenzie Porter and platinum-selling artist Virginia to Vegas.

When: December 17 and 18, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Cost: Free, donations for the local food bank to help those in need are encouraged

Christmas with Chor Leoni

What: Chor Leoni’s mix of holiday music at St. Andrew’s-Wesley United will touch both the heart and the funny bone. Enjoy old favourites, tender carols, and five world premieres, along with guest fiddler Cam Wilson as well as Vivian Chen on harp.

When: December 16, 17, and 18, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: St. Andrew’s Wesley United Church – 1022 Nelson Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $20-$50 plus fees. 35 and under ticket pricing available. Purchase online

Cougar Creek’s A Very Creepy Xmas

What: Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors has returned with its latest Creepy Xmas creations. The live horror experience is inviting brave guests to its two terrifying Christmas haunts: The Kaverns of Krampus and Hotel Frozen Terror.

One ticket allows visitors to experience both haunts, live actors and holiday sound helping create the tongue-in-cheek festive spirit. There will also be warm drinks served as well as special treats such as the warm and tasty 7 Deadly Sin-namon Buns.

When: December 16 to 18 and December 21 to 23, 2022
Time: Various timeslots from 6 to 8:30 pm
Where: 12530 72nd Avenue, Surrey
Tickets: Starting from $29.99 plus fees, purchase online

Yung Gravy and bbno$ – Baby Gravy, The Tour

Yung Gravy and bbno$

Yung Gravy and bbno$/Instagram

What: Yung Gravy and bbno$ (pronounced baby no money) are bringing the Baby Gravy, The Tour to the PNE Forum. Fans will get to sing along to viral hits by the multi-platinum and billion-streaming global superstars, including bbno$’s “Edamame” and Yung Gravy’s “Mr. Clean.”

When: December 16, 2022
Time: 8 pm
Where: PNE Forum – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $49.50, purchase online

Vancouver Canucks vs Winnipeg Jets

What: The Canucks take on Blake Wheeler and the Winnipeg Jets on December 17 at Rogers Arena.

When: December 17, 2022
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online

Tits The Season!

What: Tits the Season! by Helvetica Productions at the Rio Theatre is an over-the-top festive extravaganza featuring the city’s best drag, burlesque, circus, and variety performers. There are three shows hosted by Miss Kiss and headlined by Vivian Vanderpuss from Season 3 of Canada’s Drag Race.

Other acts that will bring the holiday cheer to the stage include Vixen Von Flex, April O’Peel, Shirley Gnome + Yumi Nagashima, The Darlings: Continental Breakfast, Rose Butch, and Maiden China.

When: December 16 and 17, 2022
Time: 7:30 pm (Friday), 6 pm (Saturday early show), 10 pm (Saturday late show)
Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver
Cost: $40-$75, purchase online

Eastside Flea Winter Markets

What: Eastside Flea’s popular Winter Markets feature a curated roster of over 60 local makers and collectors with vintage clothing, small-batch items, antiques and collectibles, and more to discover. Shop for everyone on your list in the new vintage showroom and then treat yourself to delicious dishes and beverages from the food trucks on site.

When: December 17 and 18, 2022
Time: 11 am to 5 pm
Where: Eastside Studios – 550 Malkin Avenue, Vancouver
Admission: $5

Home Alone 2 at The Centre

What: The Centre Vancouver is screening Home Alone 2 on its giant 52-foot screen with surround sound. There will even be free concessions during the event.

In case you’re not familiar with the holiday classic, Home Alone 2 stars Macaulay Culkin as 10-year-old Kevin McCallister who finds himself stranded in New York City. As Kevin explores the big city, a pair of familiar bumbling burglars are not far behind.

When: December 17, 2021
Time: 7 pm
Where: The Centre, 777 Homer Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Free, register online

Christmas in Williams Park

holiday lights

Christmas in Williams Park Society/Facebook

What: The Christmas in Williams Park Society has once again transformed the park into a winter wonderland for the community. They are a volunteer organization that loves Christmas so much that they come together each year to make holiday magic.

You don’t need to sign up for a ticket to take a tour around the magically illuminated park from the comfort of your car. You can arrive at any point during their opening hours.

When: Now until December 18, 2022
Time: 5 pm to 9 pm
Where: 6595 238th Street, Langley
Admission: Free, donations accepted

Daniel Chai
