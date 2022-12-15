15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: December 16 to 18
The weekend wonderland is upon us, and we’re excited to make the most of the festive season!
Here are 20 exciting events to check out in Metro Vancouver from December 16 to 18, including the Vancouver Warriors, Christmas with Chor Leoni, and more!
And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.
PNE Winter Fair and Holiday Night Concerts
What: The Pacific National Exhibition is hosting the PNE Winter Fair, described as the most unique winter fair in all of BC. For 10 days, there will be indoor concerts to attend, holiday-themed food and drinks to sip, a cute seasonal marketplace, light displays, and more.
Holiday Night Concerts scheduled for this year include The Tenors, Tom Cochrane, Holly Cole, Jann Arden, Dionne Warwick, Johnny Reid, and other renowned talents.
When: Now until December 23, 2022
Time: 4:30 to 10 pm
Where: Hastings Park – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Cost: $12-$15 in advance, purchase online. Holiday night concert tickets can also be purchased online
It’s a Wonderful Life Food Bank Fundraiser Event
What: The Greater Vancouver Food Bank and Vancouver International Film Festival are partnering for a special fundraiser screening of It’s a Wonderful Life at the Vancity Theatre on Sunday, December 18. All proceeds go to GVFB to feed those most in need this holiday season.
When: December 18, 2022
Time: 1:30 pm
Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $10, or increase your support by purchasing tickets at $15, $20, or $25. Purchase online
Vancouver Warriors vs Calgary Roughnecks
What: The Vancouver Warriors kick off the new National Lacrosse League season at Rogers Arena with a December 16 matchup against the Calgary Roughnecks.
When: December 16, 2022
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Goh Ballet Presents The Nutcracker
What: Goh Ballet, an internationally renowned and locally owned organization, is celebrating its 12th anniversary of The Nutcracker from December 15 to 18.
There are five performances to catch this holiday season, each featuring live music by the Vancouver Opera Orchestra and a diverse cast of over 200 dancers aged 6 to 73.
When: December 15 to 18, 2022
Time: 7:30 pm (Thursday, Friday, Saturday), 2 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street
Tickets: Various prices, purchase at GohNutcracker.com
Vancouver International Black Film Festival 2022
What: The second Vancouver International Black Film Festival, created by the Fabienne Colas Foundation, features an opening night red carpet screening of Jennifer Njeri Gatero’s Nairobby, the award-winning BEING BLACK IN CANADA short film series, the VIBFF Black Market, and more for film lovers to enjoy.
VIBFF aims to amplify black voices and challenge conventions while encouraging the independent film industry and promoting films on the reality of Black people from around the world.
When: December 16 to 20, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: Virtual and in-person at the VIFF Vancity Theatre and Studio Theatre
Cost: $20 for Opening Night in-person tickets, $12 for regular screening, $45 for an all-access pass. Purchase online
Lara Beitz
What: Lara Beitz is the winner of Milwaukee’s Funniest Comic and has appeared on shows such as Comedy Central’s LIGHTS OUT, Fox’s Laughs, and The Late Late Show with James Corden. She has also been featured at Oddball Comedy Festival, The Chicago Women’s Funny Festival, and MidwestFest.
When: December 15 to 18, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster
Tickets: Various, purchase online
CP Holiday Train
What: The 24th edition of the CP Holiday Train is making a number of highly anticipated stops in Metro Vancouver this weekend The massive, brightly decorated train will bring holiday cheer to the region while raising money, food, and awareness for food banks.
Metro Vancouver cities included on this year’s cross-country festive tour include Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Port Moody, and Port Coquitlam. Attendees at each stop will enjoy a free concert by chart-topping country singer McKenzie Porter and platinum-selling artist Virginia to Vegas.
When: December 17 and 18, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Cost: Free, donations for the local food bank to help those in need are encouraged
Christmas with Chor Leoni
What: Chor Leoni’s mix of holiday music at St. Andrew’s-Wesley United will touch both the heart and the funny bone. Enjoy old favourites, tender carols, and five world premieres, along with guest fiddler Cam Wilson as well as Vivian Chen on harp.
When: December 16, 17, and 18, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: St. Andrew’s Wesley United Church – 1022 Nelson Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $20-$50 plus fees. 35 and under ticket pricing available. Purchase online
Cougar Creek’s A Very Creepy Xmas
What: Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors has returned with its latest Creepy Xmas creations. The live horror experience is inviting brave guests to its two terrifying Christmas haunts: The Kaverns of Krampus and Hotel Frozen Terror.
One ticket allows visitors to experience both haunts, live actors and holiday sound helping create the tongue-in-cheek festive spirit. There will also be warm drinks served as well as special treats such as the warm and tasty 7 Deadly Sin-namon Buns.
When: December 16 to 18 and December 21 to 23, 2022
Time: Various timeslots from 6 to 8:30 pm
Where: 12530 72nd Avenue, Surrey
Tickets: Starting from $29.99 plus fees, purchase online
Yung Gravy and bbno$ – Baby Gravy, The Tour
What: Yung Gravy and bbno$ (pronounced baby no money) are bringing the Baby Gravy, The Tour to the PNE Forum. Fans will get to sing along to viral hits by the multi-platinum and billion-streaming global superstars, including bbno$’s “Edamame” and Yung Gravy’s “Mr. Clean.”
When: December 16, 2022
Time: 8 pm
Where: PNE Forum – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $49.50, purchase online
Vancouver Canucks vs Winnipeg Jets
What: The Canucks take on Blake Wheeler and the Winnipeg Jets on December 17 at Rogers Arena.
When: December 17, 2022
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Tits The Season!
What: Tits the Season! by Helvetica Productions at the Rio Theatre is an over-the-top festive extravaganza featuring the city’s best drag, burlesque, circus, and variety performers. There are three shows hosted by Miss Kiss and headlined by Vivian Vanderpuss from Season 3 of Canada’s Drag Race.
Other acts that will bring the holiday cheer to the stage include Vixen Von Flex, April O’Peel, Shirley Gnome + Yumi Nagashima, The Darlings: Continental Breakfast, Rose Butch, and Maiden China.
When: December 16 and 17, 2022
Time: 7:30 pm (Friday), 6 pm (Saturday early show), 10 pm (Saturday late show)
Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver
Cost: $40-$75, purchase online
Eastside Flea Winter Markets
What: Eastside Flea’s popular Winter Markets feature a curated roster of over 60 local makers and collectors with vintage clothing, small-batch items, antiques and collectibles, and more to discover. Shop for everyone on your list in the new vintage showroom and then treat yourself to delicious dishes and beverages from the food trucks on site.
When: December 17 and 18, 2022
Time: 11 am to 5 pm
Where: Eastside Studios – 550 Malkin Avenue, Vancouver
Admission: $5
Home Alone 2 at The Centre
What: The Centre Vancouver is screening Home Alone 2 on its giant 52-foot screen with surround sound. There will even be free concessions during the event.
In case you’re not familiar with the holiday classic, Home Alone 2 stars Macaulay Culkin as 10-year-old Kevin McCallister who finds himself stranded in New York City. As Kevin explores the big city, a pair of familiar bumbling burglars are not far behind.
When: December 17, 2021
Time: 7 pm
Where: The Centre, 777 Homer Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Free, register online
Christmas in Williams Park
What: The Christmas in Williams Park Society has once again transformed the park into a winter wonderland for the community. They are a volunteer organization that loves Christmas so much that they come together each year to make holiday magic.
You don’t need to sign up for a ticket to take a tour around the magically illuminated park from the comfort of your car. You can arrive at any point during their opening hours.
When: Now until December 18, 2022
Time: 5 pm to 9 pm
Where: 6595 238th Street, Langley
Admission: Free, donations accepted