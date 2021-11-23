Metro Vancouver has a free holiday lights drive-thru this season (VIDEO)

Are you making your holiday event list and checking it twice? Then you might want to add this free Christmas drive-thru light display to your must-see list this year.
According to the Christmas in Williams Park Society, this year marks their 31st annual event where they transform the park into a winter wonderland for the community. They are a volunteer organization that loves Christmas so much that they come together each year to make holiday magic.
This year, you don’t need to sign up for a ticket to take a tour around the magically illuminated park from the comfort of your car. You can arrive at any point during their opening hours.
The park is located about an hour’s drive away from Vancouver in Langley. If you’re also headed to Glow’s drive-thru this year, then you might want to make a stop at Williams Park and support this heart-warming community holiday event.
Christmas in Williams Park
Dates: November 26 to December 19
Where: 6595 238 Street, Langley
When: 5 pm to 9 pm
Admission: Free, donations accepted