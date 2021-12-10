12 things to do in Vancouver this weekend: December 10 to 12

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

So much to do and so little time! So plan out your weekend accordingly with our rundown of 12 fun things to do in and around Vancouver from December 10 to 12. KITSMAS TIME on YEW, Vancouver International Black Film Festival and more.

What: The third annual Fleurs de Villes Noël is happening in Vancouver from December 10 to 19. The stunning activation creates a “floral art trail” that decorates Vancouver’s downtown core with some of the city’s top florists and local businesses. In total, there will be 35 festive and floral art displays. The trail will be located on Robson and Alberni Streets. Visitors are welcome to safely walk through the trail while adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols.

When: December 10 to 19, 2021

Where: Robson and Alberni Streets, Downtown Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The magic of the holidays is coming to Kitsilano as the West 4th Business Improvement Association (BIA) is hosting KITSMAS TIME on YEW on December 11 and 12. All ages are welcome to the family-friendly event, with a variety of activities and entertainment for everyone to enjoy. Plus, the first 100 attendees daily will receive a holiday face covering from kuverUP.

When: December 11 and 12, 2021

Time: 12 to 8 pm (Saturday), 12 to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Yew Street at West 4th Avenue in Kitsilano, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: OCIN presents the 3rd annual holiday pop-up experience, The Break Room. Created to promote rest, mindfulness, community, and connection, the three-day immersive event invites visitors to shop from local brands and creators. Each day will also feature a variety of Break Room Experiences including a musical performance with artist Marylou Villegas, an immersive sound bath session with otō therapy and Bella Roces (tickets required), and snack and treats pop-ups.

When: December 10 to 12, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: The Break Room @ Arcade – #215 – 332 Water Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free for The Break Room, $24 plus fees for otō therapy and Bella Roces. Tickets for immersive sound bath session online.

What: The Canucks continue their December with a series of home games at Rogers Arena this week. Matchups this weekend include Winnipeg Jets on December 10 and Carolina Hurricanes on December 12.

When: December 10 and 12, 2021

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The first edition of the Vancouver International Black Film Festival, created by the Fabienne Colas Foundation, features 38 films from seven countries. The entirely-virtual festival runs from December 9 to 12 and also includes panels and special events for filmmakers. There will also be encore presentations of panels from VIBFF Sister Festivals.

When: Now to December 12, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual

Cost: $39 for all-access pass, purchase online

What: Presented by the band Brass Camel, 10 musical acts are going to be hitting the stage in support of BC residents who have been hit hardest by extreme weather events in recent weeks. The full list of artists that will be playing at the show includes Crooked Rider, Wazonek, Spendo, Bad Magic, Raincity, Chase The Bear, Brass Camel, The History of Gunpowder, JP Maurice and Old Soul Rebel.

100% of the proceeds from Floodstock are going to the Canadian Red Cross British Columbia Floods & Extreme Weather Appeal. The show will be hosted by Larry Hennessey from 96.9 JackFM.

When: December 10, 2021

Time: 6:45 pm to 12:15 am

Where: Rickshaw Theatre – 254 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 plus fees, purchase online

What: Holidays on the Block features awesome food trucks, local vendors, live entertainment, and a pet-friendly photo opportunity with Santa Claus himself.

You and your loved ones can dine at your favourite local food truck, such as Shameless Buns, Cin City Donuts, Crack On, and Beavertails, while taking in the beautiful twinkling lights and festive vibes.

Then you can make your way around the market to check out some small businesses such as Our Little Soap, AMLiora Designs, and Home of West Candle Co., before heading towards the main stage for a dose of live entertainment.

When: Now to December 12, 16 to 19, 21 to 24, 2021

Time: 4 to 9 pm (Friday), 3 to 9 pm (Saturday and Sunday). 3 to 9 pm on December 21 to 23 and 3 to 7 pm on December 24

Where: 2150 Alpha Avenue, Brentwood, Burnaby

Tickets: $5; purchase online here

What: The City of White Rock’s inaugural Bright Walk event at Memorial Park on Marine drive is happening on Friday, December 10. Expect a tree lighting ceremony full of festive fun as Mayor Darryl Walker and White Rock City Council will light up the night. Warm up with free hot chocolate, listen to the live entertainment, grab some snacks – and, maybe you’ll even get a chance to meet Santa Claus.

There will be a ton of new illuminated installations including an Instagram-worthy light tunnel. And you can bundle up to take a promenade along Canada’s longest pier brightened up with holiday lights.

When: December 10, 2021 to February 15, 2022

Time: December 10 from 5 pm to 6:30 pm, lights on nightly

Where: White Rock Waterfront

Cost: Free

What: Flax Home’s latest pop-up feature is Smash + Tess, home of the romper revolution. Be ready to discover comfort and luxury, just in time for the holidays, in Flax Home’s brand new Vancouver showroom.

When: December 10 to 12, 2021

Time: 12 to 5 pm (Friday), 10 am to 5 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Flax Home – 858 E Hastings St, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Lulu Island Winery’s indoor Christmas Market features over 50 local vendors, food trucks, and more. Enjoy a cup of mulled wine and enjoy this cozy market over two weekends in December.

When: December 11, 12, 18, and 19, 2021

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Lulu Island Winery – 16880 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Cost: Free

What: Just because it’s chilly out doesn’t mean patio season has to come to an end.

In fact, there are plenty of options for patio dining around Metro Vancouver that are open for the majority of the year, if not all-year-round, that offer up cozy and warm vibes for you to enjoy.

All you have to do is show up, order your meal, and take in the comfy vibes that these spots have to offer.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Metro Vancouver

What: Lumagica is described as a “festive light extravaganza” that will take place at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds in Surrey. The experience is highlighted by a 1 km light walk meant to capture the spirit of the holidays. Visitors are transported through a light tunnel to Gingerbread Lane, light forests, and a magical North Pole Village.

Organizers say that Lumagica includes over 120 features and ornaments, interactive displays, animations, and photo opportunities. There’s also a festive marketplace that will feature live entertainment, warm drinks and tasty treats, and holiday gifts.

When: Now to December 30, 2021

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Cloverdale Fairgrounds – 17607-17905 62 Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Tickets start at $16, available online